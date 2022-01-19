Secondary roads still too dangerous for school buses in Winston-Salem/Forsyth. School canceled Thursday.

Road conditions still aren't good enough for students to return to school, prompting Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to cancel classes for Thursday — the third straight day.

That means students and staff will have the entire week off. The school system was closed for the Martin Luther King Jr., holiday on Monday, and Friday is an already scheduled teacher workday.

School district spokesman Brent Campbell said some of the bus stops are still covered in ice.

"If we can't provide transportation to all students, we can't go," he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Even if the road conditions improve by Friday, the school district can't change the calendar and turn it into a school day without approval from the school board.

The state allows school districts to use five remote learning days when they are unable to open because of weather conditions, power outages or other emergencies. While some area districts opted to switch to virtual learning after the snow, the local school district wants to be more strategic in how it uses those days, Campbell said.