Seniors at Mount Tabor mark end to challenging year

A school year marked by COVID-19 restrictions and the fatal on-campus shooting of a classmate one week into the start of classes ended on a triumphant note Sunday for Mount Tabor High School seniors at a festive graduation at Joel Coliseum.

One speaker after another invoked the school's unofficial mantra: "Spartan Strong," a favorite saying of the retiring Principal Ed Weiss.

"You have learned how to navigate the new normal. The Mount Tabor High School Class of '22, you are such a special group in more ways than one ...," Weiss said. "You were a great group of people when you entered Mount Tabor, ready to give high school a try and jump into the fabric of Tabor City. You surely have worked hard, gone after it and delivered, and I thank you for that."

Oisediamehi Abhulimen, one of two valedictorians who spoke, noted the long journey students have been on.

"Think about what you went through. We went through virtual classes — which, by the way, were not fun — to be here. We endured through COVID. We endured through the unforeseen tragedy that we did not see coming," he said. "There were times we doubted ourselves, but we persevered because, truly, that was our only choice. I can assure you 100% chance that your journey will not be the what you expect it to be. Now, this might sound crazy to some of you, but believe it or not, you might just not become a trillionaire. No matter where life may take us, though, I know we will all succeed because we are Spartan strong. We are resilient."

Abhulimem closed his speech by thanking his family.

"These are some special people, guys," he said. "Most of all, thank you to my beautiful parents for telling me there is more to life than watching LeBron highlights every Saturday morning ... even though they get on my nerves, I love them more than anything."

Nathan Whitworth, the other valedictorian, told his classmates that the path to graduation was not easy.

"During our past four years of high school and especially the last 2½, we faced a mountain of challenges. We endured the sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and all that it brought, including an abrupt shift to online learning. Soon after, returning full time to Tabor City in the fall of 2021, we experienced the trauma of a school shooting," Whitworth said. "However, I'm not here to dwell on the challenges of the past but our response, because I truly believe it shows a great deal about us as a group of students."

Whitworth said his classmates responded with resilience and by supporting one another. He also talked about a few highlights of the last few years, including state championships in football and cross country.

Though the seniors' final year started on a tragic and somber note with the fatal shooting of William Chavis Renard Miller Jr., on Sept. 1, many tried to move forward as best as possible, said Will Burns, the student council president. Miller was a freshman at the school.

"We didn't let it hinder us. Spartan Strong," Burns said.

Senior James Barkley said the pandemic and the shooting impacted the senior class.

"I love how we all came together and were able to help each other and make new memories with each other," Barkley said.

To Barkley, the phrase "Spartan Strong," came to symbolize a community pulling together to support one other and making sure no one felt left out.

A few of the student speakers thanked Weiss, who is retiring after 13 years at the school.

