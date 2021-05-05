'She believed in me': former students from Winston-Salem and Forsyth County remember teachers who made a difference

"I had been living in what they call the 'hood in the Bronx and moved to a middle-income neighborhood in Queens. It was like moving from one country to another. I didn't fit in. I had an accent. She took me under her wing. She said, 'I know it seems hard now, but you'll get through this, and you are smarter than you think you are.' Those words resonated with me, even at that young age, and I will never forget her.

"I still remember that day. I was walking down the hallway with my head down.

"She had a big class, but she recognized the fact that a few kind words would make a difference in my life. I have to credit her with me going to college. She believed in me."

MALISHAI WOODBURY

The board chairwoman of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Malishai Woodbury has deep roots in the school system, graduating from Carver High School in 1992. A former teacher in local schools, she now is an instructor in the history and political science department at N.C. A&T State University. She traced her interest in social studies to her 10th grade civics and economics teacher, Avon Ruffin.

"Avon Ruffin had the most obvious impact on me. She was my social studies teacher at Carver and I became a social studies teacher.

"Although I never thought I'd be a social studies teacher, once I decided to become a teacher she became very intentional about knowing that I had transitioned. She reached out to me. She enabled me to get to travel to Ghana as part of a North Carolina Teacher Experience. She became a great model for students at Carver and young Black women as a whole."

