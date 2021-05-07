She loved lost cities and the Roman Empire. But the classroom won out for Teacher of the Year in Forsyth.

By the time Jennifer Solis needed to pick a foreign language to study in eighth grade, she was already enthralled by the ancient cultures of Central and South America.

Studying Spanish, she reasoned, would surely come in handy on her way to becoming an archaeologist, her dream career.

"If you were growing up in the early '80s, that's when National Geographic was going in and doing excavations in Central America of Mayan ruins. I never had my nose in a fiction book. I was always reading about some Roman empire or a lost city," Solis said. "This is the kind of nerd I was with that."

Her love of Spanish eventually surpassed her love of archaeology, which has proven to be a great benefit for the students at Hanes Middle School.

For her ability to engage and enlighten students in her Spanish classes, Solis was named the 2021 Teacher of the Year in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools at a virtual ceremony on Thursday.

Solis has taught at the school for six years and 28 years overall.

Principal Robin Willard called Solis one of the most dedicated teachers she had ever seen.