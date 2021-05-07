She loved lost cities and the Roman Empire. But the classroom won out for Teacher of the Year in Forsyth.

By the time Jennifer Solis needed to pick a foreign language to study in eighth grade, she was already enthralled by the ancient cultures of Central and South America.
Studying Spanish, she reasoned, would surely come in handy on her way to becoming an archaeologist, her dream career.
"If you were growing up in the early '80s, that's when National Geographic was going in and doing excavations in Central America of Mayan ruins. I never had my nose in a fiction book. I was always reading about some Roman empire or a lost city," Solis said. "This is the kind of nerd I was with that."
Her love of Spanish eventually surpassed her love of archaeology, which has proven to be a great benefit for the students at Hanes Middle School.
For her ability to engage and enlighten students in her Spanish classes, Solis was named the 2021 Teacher of the Year in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools at a virtual ceremony on Thursday.
Solis has taught at the school for six years and 28 years overall.
Principal Robin Willard called Solis one of the most dedicated teachers she had ever seen.
"She's all about her students and their success," Willard. "She has this amazing presence in the classrooms. She's constantly moving. She only speaks Spanish so from the time students come into the classroom as sixth-graders and leave as eighth-graders, they are speaking Spanish very, very well."
A native of Somerset, Pa., a small town about an hour southeast of Pittsburgh. Solis decided to become a Spanish teacher while she was in high school.
"I think it was just because I had so many great teachers," Solis said Friday, in between classes at Hanes. "High school became the place where you wanted to be if you didn't want to be at home. You wanted to be at school because there was structure and so many things going on. It became a safe haven."
During her first semester at Clarion University, she didn't get to take Spanish. She soon found that she missed it.
Her love of the language deepened during a study abroad program in Spain and while visiting Costa Rica, where she eventually taught English and met her future husband, Keiner. They moved to North Carolina in 1999.
Solis won Teacher of the Year during what most teachers would call the most stressful, challenging year of their careers.
Solis would agree with that. In between dealing with some initial staffing challenges, Solis, like other teachers, had to pivot to online learning, requiring her to come up to speed on digital learning platforms such as Zoom.
Even after gaining technology skills, there were other challenges. Some kids had persistent connectivity issues. Kids didn't always engage in break-out rooms on Zoom. Soils experimented all year with ways to reach kids.
In the early part of the year, she called parents constantly, telling them that their children had not logged on for classes.
Middle school teachers have gone from fulltime remote learning to hybrid classes to having kids in their classrooms four days a week. Some kids are still choosing to learn from home, meaning that Solis has to make sure the kids at home are engaged while she's talking to the students in front of her.
Solis is also frequently called in to translate for parent-teacher conferences.
After finishing teaching a class Friday, Solis sprayed down a few desks, part of the protocol that she and other teachers have to follow.
"You do this kind of stuff in a normal year," she said, "but this was excessively more."
Solis will now move on to the regional competition for Teacher of the Year.
