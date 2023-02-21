Simona Atkins Allen, the granddaughter of the founder of Winston-Salem State University, has died.

Allen, 90, died Feb. 9 from complications of Alzheimer’s disease, according to her obituary. During her life, Allen led the graduate chapter of her sorority, Delta Sigma Theta Inc. in the founding of the Delta Fine Arts Center in Winston-Salem.

Retired Judge Denise Hartsfield described Allen as a person who displayed dignity and was a talented professional.

"She was a consummate lover of the arts," said Hartsfield, the vice president of the center's board of directors. "She brought so many exhibits and people to Winston-Salem via the Delta Fine Arts Center, and made life in East Winston something extremely special."

A native of Houston, Allen graduated as the valedictorian at Atkins High School, which was named in honor of her grandfather, Simon Green Atkins, the founder of Winston-Salem State University, according to her obituary.

“The passing of Ms. Allen is a tremendous loss to the university family," WSSU Chancellor Elwood Robinson said. "Her presence was magnetic. She had a special way of drawing you in as she emanated elegance, class and grace. She had the same passion as her grandfather, courageously carving a path for students to follow their educational dreams and passions. She was the spirit of WSSU personified. She will live on in the hearts of all of us here at WSSU.”

Allen received a bachelor’s degree in music at Fisk University, where she became a member of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority — which would inspire her to create Delta Fine Arts Center in 1972.

The organization would name a gallery after her as her imprint is forever on the cultural scene of the city.

Allen also received a master’s degrees from Oberlin University and the Conservatory of Music in Ohio.

Allen wrote about the history of the Delta Fine Arts Center in October 2012, during the center’s 40th anniversary celebration.

"And as we go forward, the Delta Arts Center will continue its effort to be a cultural focal point, welcoming all artists and audiences, where the appreciation of visual art, music, literature and education will bring enlightenment and enjoyment to all in our community and the state of North Carolina,” Allen wrote.

According to the Allen’s obituary, the Atkins family was passionate about the importance of education within the African-American community.

Allen and her husband, Harvey Allen Sr., petitioned the N.C. Board of Education for the desegregation of the Forsyth County public schools.

Allen often spoke about the tribulations involved in sending her daughter, Gail, to be the first child to desegregate the Winston-Salem public schools, according to Allen’s obituary.

“Simona's courage in this effort not only was to benefit her own children, but also to benefit the children of color throughout the state of North Carolina,” the obituary says.

Winston-Salem State University began its yearlong celebration of its 100th anniversary in September 1992. The university sponsored an exhibit called "Bearing the Test: A Historical Exhibition Centennial," which was displayed at Diggs Gallery on campus.

Allen helped gather more than 200 pieces, including photographs, newspaper articles, academic regalia and other items for the exhibit, the Winston-Salem Journal reported on Sept. 27, 1992.

At that time, Allen told the Journal that her grandfather, Simon Green Atkins, had several goals when he founded Slater Industrial Academy in 1892.

Allen said that Atkins wanted to show that the intellectual and manual skills were compatible, to emphasize the importance of homeownership and home life, to promote the understanding of mutual cooperation and understanding between the races and to train good teachers.

"I was particularly interested in showing the spirit of cooperation that had taken place in connection with the founding and history of this place," Allen said.