Six more elementary playgrounds likely to get fences in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

  • Updated
Six more schools are expected to get fencing around their playgrounds, a move Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools hopes will prevent another child from wandering away.

In early October, a 7-year-old boy with special needs walked away from the playground at Hall-Woodward Elementary School, 125 Nicholson Road, and disappeared into the woods that back up to the school. He was found unharmed three hours later.

His disappearance prompted district leaders to look at all the playgrounds at their elementary schools, particularly those with special-needs students in self-contained classrooms.

A week after the boy’s disappearance, the school board approved spending $44,000 in savings to build a fence around the Hall-Woodward playground.

On Tuesday, the school board will consider spending another $175,000 to build fences around the playgrounds at Cash, Meadowlark, Gibson, Jefferson, Sedge Garden and Morgan elementary schools.

The schools that were chosen serve special-needs students and have no fencing, making them a priority, said Lauren Richards, the district’s chief operations officer.

The district hopes to eventually add fencing at all elementary schools that need them.

336-727-7420

@lisaodonnellWSJ

