Smith Farm PTA overwhelmed by donations to fundraiser; school's playground equipment was ruined by fire

The PTA at Smith Farm Elementary has been inundated with contributions from people who want to help make up for the loss of playground equipment that was ruined in a fire on Sunday.
"We've been blessed and overwhelmed," said Kayla Soffera, the school's PTA president.
Since announcing the PTA's fundraising effort on Facebook on Monday, Soffera said she has heard from PTAs in other cities, former teachers and parents at the school and businesses.
"The reach so far has been mind-boggling," she said.
On Sunday afternoon, the school's playground equipment was damaged by fire, making this vital part of a child's school day off-limits for the immediate future. Outdoor play breaks have been particularly beneficial during COVID. While outdoors, students and staff are allowed to take off their masks.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire. It was reported around 3:25 p.m. and under control within 15 minutes.
Donald Hampton, the former principal at the school, said he was heartbroken to hear of the fire. He was principal when the school opened in 2013. It sits in the massive Smith Farm neighborhood off Kernersville Road.
Hampton, along with the PTA, teachers and others in the school community, spent three years raising money for the first phase of the playground, through car washes, donut sales and hotdog suppers.
"Any bush I found, I beat it," recalled Hampton, who is now retired.
The Winston-Salem Foundation kicked in $10,000 as well, Hampton said.
"When I saw the article (about the fire), it hurt me to the core that someone would do that to children," he said. "I don't get this."
Darrell Walker, the assistant superintendent of operations for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, said the school district plans to cover the cost of the new playground. Replacing it will cost about $100,000, he said.
The school district has filed an insurance claim, but it will be responsible for the $25,000 deductible, Walker said.
Until the new equipment arrives — and with supply-chain issues, it could take awhile — the PTA wants to provide games and toys that kids can play with outside during recess. The school has a large grassy area away from the equipment where kids can play.
The current fundraising effort is for "recess baskets" for each of the school's 29 classrooms. Those baskets will include foam balls, bubble wands, sidewalk chalk, jump ropes and hula hoops.
Any additional money will be spent on outdoors items that can be put in place quicker, while the school waits for its playground sets.
"That could be a climbing wall, an obstacle course or shelter for an outdoor classroom, something that the kids can use outside," Soffera said.
Kids at the school are sad and confused about their playground, she said.
She had a conversation with her son, a fourth-grader, about the vandalism.
"I told my son that we don't want to assume someone did it intentionally and maliciously. But it still happened, and it created this loss," Soffera said.
Hampton said he hopes the kids will see the community rally around them.
"It's a terrible message for our kids and I hope they're able to see something positive come out of it," he said.
