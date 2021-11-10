Smith Farm PTA overwhelmed by donations to fundraiser; school's playground equipment was ruined by fire

"Any bush I found, I beat it," recalled Hampton, who is now retired.

The Winston-Salem Foundation kicked in $10,000 as well, Hampton said.

"When I saw the article (about the fire), it hurt me to the core that someone would do that to children," he said. "I don't get this."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Darrell Walker, the assistant superintendent of operations for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, said the school district plans to cover the cost of the new playground. Replacing it will cost about $100,000, he said.

The school district has filed an insurance claim, but it will be responsible for the $25,000 deductible, Walker said.

Until the new equipment arrives — and with supply-chain issues, it could take awhile — the PTA wants to provide games and toys that kids can play with outside during recess. The school has a large grassy area away from the equipment where kids can play.

The current fundraising effort is for "recess baskets" for each of the school's 29 classrooms. Those baskets will include foam balls, bubble wands, sidewalk chalk, jump ropes and hula hoops.

Any additional money will be spent on outdoors items that can be put in place quicker, while the school waits for its playground sets.