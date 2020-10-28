Some students will return to classrooms next week, Winston-Salem/Forsyth school board decides

"Are we saying we don't care what the metrics say, that this decision is made regardless of the metrics?" Motsinger asked. "I want to have it really clear that this says the metrics are irrelevant."

Motsinger has pushed for clear guidelines so that parents, teachers and students know that if COVID cases hit a certain threshold, school will or will not return to in-person learning.

Last week, a five-member COVID committee, made up of school members, recommended that the full board vote on delaying the re-entry plan by two weeks.

Burke made a point of telling the board that it was going against the recommendation of the COVID committee.

"The phone call to parents said that we'd be delaying the return of pre-K and EC for at least two weeks, and now we're having a totally different conversation," Burke said. "And that is not a good look for this board."

Hairston said the number of students returning on Nov. 2 is small.

"If parents want to wait until the ninth, we can accommodate that," she said.

Board member Andrea Bramer blasted her fellow board members for ignoring the CDC and the recommendation of the health department.