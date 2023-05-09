Reynolds High School has a diverse enrollment with kids of varying backgrounds and interests. But when word spreads that there’s a gun on campus, an overwhelming emotion ties them together.

“No matter who we are, we’re united in this fact. It’s terrifying,” said senior Rae Rackley. “Your teachers are there, but there’s not much they can do if someone decides to bring a gun on campus. We know these things are happening, and especially after what happened at (Mount) Tabor, it feels like something could be a possibility.”

Rackley is among a group of students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools who are asking the Board of Education to pass a resolution in support of secure firearm storage at its meeting on Tuesday.

The resolution acknowledges research showing that in incidents of shootings on school grounds, up to 80% of shooters under 18 years old got their guns from their own home, relatives or friends.

If passed, the school board will resolve to support the school district in updating its website to explain the importance and logistics of securing firearms. In addition, the board will support the district and the superintendent in the creation of a twice-yearly communication with families that emphasizes why secure firearm storage is a strategy that will keep students from getting their hands on guns that are irresponsibly stored.

Under North Carolina law, adults may be charged with a misdemeanor if an unsupervised minor gains access to a firearm in their homes without the parent or guardian’s permission.

Rackley and the students involved in pushing for the resolution are members of Students Demand Action, a national organization with local chapters that advocates for ending gun violence. Reynolds and Reagan high schools have Students Demand groups with about 40 students in each group.

Eva Jarvis started the club at Reagan earlier this year, disturbed by the number of school shootings.

“I can’t vote, so I wanted to do something,” said Jarvis, a junior.

Rackley said she and other students have been working with the school district since the start of the school year to pass the resolution. They’ve emailed school board members, met with Superintendent Tricia McManus and attended school board meetings.

Students have pushed for similar school board resolutions in school districts in California, Arizona, Alaska, Colorado and Vermont among other areas.

Several students sat through a 3½-hour school board meeting on April 11 to urge the board to consider the resolution. The meeting came less than two weeks after three children and three staff members were killed at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn.

Since that meeting, there have been 55 mass shootings in the United States, including one in Winston-Salem on April 22 that killed 21-year-old Beatrice Knights and injured four others.

Rackley was a junior when 15-year-old Will Miller was fatally shot at Mount Tabor High School by another student on Sept. 7, 2021. In the weeks following that shooting, law enforcement confiscated two guns at Reynolds. Six guns have been confiscated this year throughout the district.

In an effort to keep weapons off campus, the school district recently increased the use of random metal detector screenings at its high schools.

“Being at Reynolds, a lot of kids are just really tired of feeling helpless from all these tragedies plaguing us, especially being at school where kids are bringing guns and bad things happening,” said Rackley, who will go to Duke University next year. “We just want to do something to start safe-gun policies. If our lawmakers can’t protect us, we have to protect ourselves, I guess.”

Olivia Stubbs, a sophomore at Reynolds, said she felt compelled to get involved with stemming gun violence because of the frequency of school shootings.

“I think about it a lot,” Stubbs said about gun violence reaching her school. “If I’m in class or at a club or a sporting event, I think about, ‘What is the best escape route?’ That shouldn’t be what students have to be concerned about.”

While the resolution that will be presented to the school board on Tuesday is slightly different than those passed in other school districts — parents won’t be asked to sign a letter acknowledging the dangers of unsecured firearms, for instance — Rackley said the proposed resolution will be effective if passed.

“I just think that so many parents own guns but are uneducated about how important it is to lock them up,” she said.

Students at Philo-Hill Middle School are adding their voices to the gun safety movement. On Thursday, the school will have a Pre-Teens Against Gun Violence Concert featuring student musicians and remarks from Mayor Allen Joines, Winston-Salem Police Chief William Penn and Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough.

A student at Philo-Hill, 12-year-old Enedy Penaloza Morales, was fatally shot at a large gathering at Weston Park in January.

Two other students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools were killed by gun violence this school year.

Corey Simons, 17, a student at Reagan was killed in October, and Terrance Mason, 17, a student at Main Street Academy, was fatally shot in September.