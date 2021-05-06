Spanish teacher at Hanes Middle wins Teacher of the Year: Weiss of Mount Tabor wins Principal of the Year

Jennifer Solis, a Spanish teacher at Hanes Magnet Middle School, was named the 2021 Teacher of the Year for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools at a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday.

Solis has been in the local school district for six years. She taught English in Costa Rica for six years and has taught Spanish for 21 years in North Carolina.

"I am humbled and so honored by this," Solis said.

This is the second year in a row that the district's Core Awards has been held virtually.

In other awards, Ed Weiss of Mount Tabor High School won Principal of the Year; Katie McGregor of Jefferson Elementary School won Assistant Principal of the Year; Leroy Collins Jr., the lead custodian at Reynolds High School, won Classified Employee of the Year; and Shelby Ijames, instructional facilitator at Caleb’s Creek Elementary, won Certified Instructional Support Personnel of the Year, a new category that was added this year at the request of a principal in the school district.

Next year, the district will honor a Volunteer of the Year.

Weiss was in Chapel Hill, attending the NCHSAA 3-AA state championship football game between Mount Tabor and Cleveland.

