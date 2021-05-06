Spanish teacher at Hanes Middle wins Teacher of the Year: Weiss of Mount Tabor wins Principal of the Year

Jennifer Solis, a Spanish teacher at Hanes Magnet Middle School, was named the 2021 Teacher of the Year for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools at a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday.
Solis has been in the local school district for six years. She taught English in Costa Rica for six years and has taught Spanish for 21 years in North Carolina.
"I am humbled and so honored by this," Solis said.
This is the second year in a row that the district's Core Awards has been held virtually.
In other awards, Ed Weiss of Mount Tabor High School won Principal of the Year; Katie McGregor of Jefferson Elementary School won Assistant Principal of the Year; Leroy Collins Jr., the lead custodian at Reynolds High School, won Classified Employee of the Year; and Shelby Ijames, instructional facilitator at Caleb’s Creek Elementary, won Certified Instructional Support Personnel of the Year, a new category that was added this year at the request of a principal in the school district.
Next year, the district will honor a Volunteer of the Year.
Weiss was in Chapel Hill, attending the NCHSAA 3-AA state championship football game between Mount Tabor and Cleveland.
"It's a special day for our school," a beaming Weiss said, dressed in Spartan gold.
About 280 district employees were nominated for the awards. That list was whittled down to five finalists in each category.
The finalists for Teacher of the Year were: Susan Stephens, fifth grade, Whitaker Elementary; Nick Sebesta, sixth-grade Social Studies, Clemmons Middle; Jennifer Solis, Spanish, Hanes Magnet Middle; Latoya Scott, Science, Atkins Academic & Technology High; and Gerianne Bartlett, English/Journalism, Mount Tabor High.
The finalists for Classified Employee of the Year were: Catherine Sigmon, food service supervisor, The Children’s Center; Heather Surratt, executive assistant to deputy superintendent, Central Office; Sandra Funk, ESL (English as a Second Language) assistant, Kernersville Elementary; Leroy Collins Jr., lead custodian, Reynolds High; and Jessica Ivette Avalos, media assistant, Northwest Middle.
The finalists for Certified Instructional Support Personnel of the Year were: Eva Bishop, school counselor, Jefferson Elementary; Rachel Patterson, instructional facilitator, Hall-Woodward Elementary; Nicole Beale, director of Student Services, Reynolds High; Shelby Ijames, instructional facilitator, Caleb’s Creek Elementary; and Kelly Ryan, instructional facilitator, Morgan Elementary.
The finalists for Principal of the Year were: Donald Wyatt, East Forsyth Middle; Dr. Shelia Burnette, Konnoak Elementary; Celena Tribby, Kimmel Farm Elementary; Ed Weiss, Mount Tabor High; and Shane O’Neal, Jefferson Middle.
The finalists for Assistant Principal of the Year were: Katie McGregor, Jefferson Elementary; Crystal Brown-Williams, WS/FCS Virtual Academy; Paul Pressly, Speas Global Elementary; Cheryl Bowling, Mineral Springs Elementary; and Chris Holbrook, Wiley Magnet Middle.
Winners received a plaque, a glass award from artist David Russell and a $500 check.
336-727-7420