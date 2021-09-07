'Spartan Strong:' Students, staff return to Mount Tabor six days after student gunned down

Six days after one of their classmates was fatally shot on campus, Mount Tabor High School students returned to class on Tuesday morning in an attempt to resume some semblance of normalcy.
A large gathering of law enforcement officers, Mount Tabor alumni and officials with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools showed up to greet students as they re-entered classrooms for the first time since William Chavis Renard Miller Jr., was fatally shot on Sept. 1. The shooting led to an hours-long lockdown that traumatized many students and staff.
A suspect was arrested about six hours after the shooting and remains in custody. District Attorney Jim O'Neill won't say whether the suspect has been charged.
Handmade signs that students created over the weekend lined Petree Road, tapping into school spirit. "Spartan Strong," "Mount Tabor Strong," they read.
The school's mascot flexed muscles near the front door. Principal Ed Weiss doled out hugs and fist bumps. Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough held doors open for students.
Before students arrived, the gathering of folks there to greet them bowed their heads and prayed.
Kimbrough said the increased presence of law enforcement at Mount Tabor is important to quell anxiety and show students that law enforcement stands with them.
"Not only was it a physical attack, it was a mental attack," he said. He applauded students for coming back to class.
Kimbrough said he saw parents crying as they dropped their kids off and heard the refrain "I love you" over and over.
Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson said the increased law enforcement presence will keep students, staff and parents more at ease.
"We're going to do whatever we have to do to keep that feeling going," she said.
Additional law enforcement was sent to middle schools and high schools, Thompson said.
"While we know the biggest impact was at Mount Tabor, there are kids all over our community, our city and our county that were impacted by this," she said.
The increased law enforcement presence is both "overt and covert," Thompson said.
About 350 students were absent on Tuesday, which is more than double the average amount, according to Brent Campbell, a school district spokesman.
About 1,100 students were in attendance, he said.
Schools Superintendent Tricia McManus said in a message posted on the school district's website that increased security was deployed at football games over the weekend.
"We will be evaluating all measures for not just the school day, but large events as well. Safety is our top priority," she said.
Law enforcement agencies said on their social media accounts that they are aware of threats of violence in some local schools.
"Investigators are monitoring the situation," the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office tweeted around 11 a.m.
Journal photographer Walt Unks contributed to this story.
