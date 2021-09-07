'Spartan Strong:' Students, staff return to Mount Tabor six days after student gunned down

"Not only was it a physical attack, it was a mental attack," he said. He applauded students for coming back to class.

Kimbrough said he saw parents crying as they dropped their kids off and heard the refrain "I love you" over and over.

Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson said the increased law enforcement presence will keep students, staff and parents more at ease.

"We're going to do whatever we have to do to keep that feeling going," she said.

Additional law enforcement was sent to middle schools and high schools, Thompson said.

"While we know the biggest impact was at Mount Tabor, there are kids all over our community, our city and our county that were impacted by this," she said.

The increased law enforcement presence is both "overt and covert," Thompson said.

About 350 students were absent on Tuesday, which is more than double the average amount, according to Brent Campbell, a school district spokesman.

About 1,100 students were in attendance, he said.