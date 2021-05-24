Staff at Winston-Salem's Jefferson Middle School bring the love to one of their own who is battling an aggressive cancer

As a teenager, John Augustine was determined to walk on his hands for 50 yards faster than anyone in the world.

In pursuit of that Guinness World Record, he walked on his hands for a mile every day for a month, a routine that took about five hours. Though Augustine finished five seconds shy of the record, his brother Paul never forgot his doggedness.

Augustine is flashing that same grit as he battles an aggressive form of cancer that has taken him from his beloved classroom at Jefferson Middle School.

On Monday, some of his colleagues, and a few students, showed up at his house in Lewisville to throw their support behind him.

Reclining in a lawn chair in his front yard, his wife, JoAnne, and Paul, on either side, Augustine took it all in — the balloons, the smiles, the posters and the dozens of pinwheels signed by students that lined the road and sidewalk.

Though weakened and not feeling well on a brutally hot day, Augustine managed just a few words, but they were the most important words of all.

"I love you," he said.

"We love you back," the teachers and administrators answered.