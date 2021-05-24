Staff at Winston-Salem's Jefferson Middle School bring the love to one of their own who is battling an aggressive cancer

As a teenager, John Augustine was determined to walk on his hands for 50 yards faster than anyone in the world.
In pursuit of that Guinness World Record, he walked on his hands for a mile every day for a month, a routine that took about five hours. Though Augustine finished five seconds shy of the record, his brother Paul never forgot his doggedness.
Augustine is flashing that same grit as he battles an aggressive form of cancer that has taken him from his beloved classroom at Jefferson Middle School.
On Monday, some of his colleagues, and a few students, showed up at his house in Lewisville to throw their support behind him.
Reclining in a lawn chair in his front yard, his wife, JoAnne, and Paul, on either side, Augustine took it all in — the balloons, the smiles, the posters and the dozens of pinwheels signed by students that lined the road and sidewalk.
Though weakened and not feeling well on a brutally hot day, Augustine managed just a few words, but they were the most important words of all.
"I love you," he said.
"We love you back," the teachers and administrators answered.
On the eve of end-of-grade testing, teachers felt it was important to make the trip to Augustine's house, who was voted the school's Teacher of the Year for the 2020-21 school year.
A sixth-grade science teacher, Augustine learned in March he had an aggressive form of cancer. Shortly after, he took a medical leave of absence from the school.
Principal Shane O'Neal said individual staff members have been visiting Augustine, but they recently decided to make a collective show of their love for him.
"Family comes first and this is evidence of that. We'll do whatever we need to do for one of ours," O'Neal said.
An Army veteran, Augustine has taught at Jefferson Middle since 1999.
Eliza Cordray, a sixth-grader, credited Augustine with helping her understand the phases of the moon.
"He's always happy and funny and makes things entertaining," she said.
Her mother, Sunny, teaches Spanish at the school.
"I'd call him a kid-magnet," she said.
Elizabeth Bankson has taught with Augustine for 10 years.
"We want him to see how much we love him and give him that visual," she said.
Augustine has a great sense of humor that he applies in his teaching, building such things as marshmallow guns and trebuchets, a type of catapult most associated with Medieval warfare, Paul Augustine said.
He also built a greenhouse outside his pod at the school that O'Neal said will be his legacy.
"He tutors on weekends. He tutors in the evening. He goes to after-school events. When students know you care, they care for you," O'Neal said. "That's who John Augustine is."
