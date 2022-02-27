Starting Monday, the masks may come off in local schools

“Welcome. Masks Are Optional Inside Our Buildings.”
That’s the sign that will greet students, staff and visitors as they enter school on Monday.
For the first time since March 13, 2020, masks will not be required upon entering Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, a move that the school board approved at its meeting on Tuesday.
As the impact of the highly contagious omicron variant wanes, state and local health officials have told school leaders that it’s safe to move to voluntary masking as long as they keep an eye on cases.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto on Thursday of the bill known as the “Free the Smiles Act,” leaves masking decisions to individual school districts. The bill gives students the right to opt out of mask requirements, regardless of local requirements.
An override of the veto is possible but faces challenges, said Mitch Kokai, a senior policy analyst with the John Locke Foundation. The Democrats who voted for the bill may face pressure.
“One factor that is likely to weigh against a veto override is the fact that so many school systems are in the midst of moving away from mandatory masking — regardless of the legislation,” he said. “Parents are much less likely to care about the details of the legislative process than in the end result of freeing their kids from masks. If conditions are moving in that direction without Free the Smiles, the bill will lose a lot of momentum.”
Nearly 100 of the state’s 115 school districts have moved to optional masking, a shift that Cooper has encouraged.
For some students, the adjustment may cause anxiety, said Dr. Kimberly Montez, an assistant professor of pediatrics at Brenner Children’s Hospital.
“We’ve been telling students for two years that they need to wear a mask because it keeps them safe from this invisible threat, and now we're telling them to take that mask off," Montez said. "Change is hard for anyone, including children. I think talking with children about what is happening is extremely important."
She recommended that parents tell their children that masks may need to come back on if COVID cases start to rise again. In such a conversation, a parent may liken mask-wearing to wearing a coat. When it’s cold, you wear a coat; when the temperature turns warm, you take the coat off.
Montez said there are lots of reasons why families may choose to keep their children masked. Individual choices should be respected, she said. Parents may want to explain to their children that some of their classmates or teachers may need to wear a mask because of vulnerable health.
"Acknowledging those differences is important for kids," she said. "We are concerned about the potential for bullying, so I think parents can help by talking to their children about being respectful to children and families and the choices they have to make."
Under new CDC guidelines, masks are now optional on buses.
In addition, students and staff who have exhibited symptoms or test positive must wear masks for five days after they've quarantined for five days.
With the mask mandate lifted for now, the local school district will shift its COVID strategy to onsite testing of students and staff members showing symptoms. Such testing is now available in all of the district's schools.
336-727-7420