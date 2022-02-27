Starting Monday, the masks may come off in local schools

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nearly 100 of the state’s 115 school districts have moved to optional masking, a shift that Cooper has encouraged.

For some students, the adjustment may cause anxiety, said Dr. Kimberly Montez, an assistant professor of pediatrics at Brenner Children’s Hospital.

“We’ve been telling students for two years that they need to wear a mask because it keeps them safe from this invisible threat, and now we're telling them to take that mask off," Montez said. "Change is hard for anyone, including children. I think talking with children about what is happening is extremely important."

She recommended that parents tell their children that masks may need to come back on if COVID cases start to rise again. In such a conversation, a parent may liken mask-wearing to wearing a coat. When it’s cold, you wear a coat; when the temperature turns warm, you take the coat off.

Montez said there are lots of reasons why families may choose to keep their children masked. Individual choices should be respected, she said. Parents may want to explain to their children that some of their classmates or teachers may need to wear a mask because of vulnerable health.