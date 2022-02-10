State eases COVID restrictions for schools to keep more students in class

Effective Feb. 21, schools no longer have to contact trace or require students and staff to stay at home after a COVID-19 exposure unless they have symptoms or test positive for the virus, according to new state guidelines.
Compiled by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the StrongSchools Toolkit sets guidelines for public K-12 schools in the state. It has been periodically updated over the last 18 months, with the latest update announced on Thursday.
The toolkit continues to recommend masking, vaccines, boosters and testing.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has six contact tracers, according to Brent Campbell, a school district spokesman. The number of missed days because a student or staff member was deemed a close contact was not immediately available.
"Our team is going to begin the review (Friday) as the changes don't go into effect until Feb. 21, and there will be some decisions we need consultation with the health department on," he said. "Our teams need to take time to understand the changes and meet with the health department, hopefully (Friday), to begin working together on what this will mean for us."
Keeping asymptomatic and virus-free students in the classroom will be a welcome change. Throughout the year, there were tales of students who came into close contact with an infected student, was sent home to quarantine for several days yet never tested positive or developed symptoms, resulting in lost days of instruction and missed extracurricular activities.
"Keeping kids in the classroom remains a top priority," state health secretary Kody H. Kinsley said in a statement. "As we have done throughout the pandemic, we evaluate which tools are most effective to protect students and staff. This is the right approach for this point in the pandemic and includes flexibility for local schools and health departments to use data to make informed decisions and respond to local conditions."
Local school districts may opt to continue contact tracing, according to the guidelines.
The local school board voted Tuesday to continue a mask mandate inside its buildings for another month. As required by state law, local school boards are required to hold a monthly vote. Because the county's transmission rate remains high and the city has a mask mandate, school officials continue to recommend the mask mandate stay in place, as it has all year. The next vote will be in March.
Meanwhile, the school district has beefed up its testing program, with 60 schools now offering testing to symptomatic students and staff members. More schools are expected to be added within the next few days.
The number of cases in Forsyth County has dropped 67% over the last 14 days, according to Joshua Swift, the director of the Forsyth County Department of Public Health. As infection rates wane, more states and municipalities are loosening restrictions.
In his weekly briefing, Swift said he needs time to review the changes to the toolkit.
"We are seeing improvements with our cases going down. We're in a much different place than a year ago, with our vaccination rates and just in society, we want to get past this whether it's in school, workplace or church. I think we just have to do it methodically, and there's no switch we're going to switch and COVID is going to go away," he said. "I just want to make sure we do it the right way and protect not only our students but people around the students, the faculty, staff and their families."
