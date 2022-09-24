State wants public opinion on school-performance grades

The N.C. Department of Public Instruction is asking the public to provide feedback on how it determines school performance grades that are issued each year.

The A-F grades were established to reflect school performance measured by how well students did on the state's End of Grade and End of Course tests. Grades are heavily weighted on how well students do on those tests compared with academic growth.

Many critics, including State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt, would like to see that formula change, saying that it does not accurately reflect school quality.

“School performance grades are really about school quality, but right now the model overemphasizes student test scores while not accounting for the other ways schools are preparing students for post-secondary success,” Truitt said in a news release Thursday. “The model should incorporate other important metrics – not just high-stakes student testing – to redefine school quality."

The state education department now wants to hear what the public thinks. On Thursday, it launched a survey with Education NC, an independent education news organization, on how school quality should be measured. The survey will remain open until Oct. 10. Results will be posted once the survey closes. The N.C. General Assembly has the final say on how grades are determined.

Tricia McManus, the superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, said measuring student achievement is important but other factors, including growth and school culture, should factor in as well.

"There's a more comprehensive approach to grading schools," she said.

In Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, 75% of schools met or exceeded growth, a number that the school district touted at a media event the day the grades were released. Statewide, 70% of schools met or exceeded growth.

But looked at another way, 35 schools or nearly 48% of schools in the district that were tested, have been identified as "low performing."

Low-performing schools are those with "D" or "F" grades that did not exceed growth.

Frankie Santoro, a Language Arts teacher at Clemmons Middle School, criticized how grades are calculated at a school board meeting earlier this month.

Santoro noted that Clemmons Middle was assessed a "C" despite having a big jump in growth. For 2021-22, 57.5 percent of students at the school were grade-level proficient, an increase of nearly 10 percentage points from the previous year.

Another example is Walkertown Elementary, where grade-level proficiency jumped 10 percentage points. Yet, it was given a "D" and deemed low performing because it met but did not exceed expected growth.

"According to this formula, over half of our schools are considered low-performing, and we know that's not the case," Santoro told the school board. "We don't have D, F schools like that. That's not Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. I ask you guys to please consider lobbying the state to change this formula."

The survey is available at https://www.ednc.org/school-performance-grade-survey/.