Stevens Center renovation one step closer with local companies selected to manage construction

UNC School of the Arts has taken another step in the long-awaited renovation of the Stevens Center by selecting Winston-Salem's Frank L. Blum Construction Co. and W.C. Construction Co. as construction managers for Phase One.

The university owns the 77,500-square-foot performing arts center in downtown Winston-Salem.

The first phase of the renovation will likely take about three years. It will include roof and building repairs as well as interior improvement addressing accessibility and upgrades related to water intrusion, HVAC and fire suppression systems.

W.C., a minority-owned, Historically Underutilized Business-certified firm, has been in business for 14 years.

Blum and W.C. were approved by the UNCSA Board of Trustees on July 20.

The companies will work with architects and engineers "to provide a construction perspective and expertise to the design process."

“The Blum-W.C. Construction team has a proven track record of successfully delivering historic preservation and state construction projects in North Carolina," UNCSA chancellor Brian Cole said in a statement.

"In addition to being incredibly qualified, the team has successfully delivered some of the most iconic buildings in our community, and the team’s offices are less than three miles from the Stevens Center.”

On June 9, UNCSA announced that Little Diversified Architectural Consulting of Charlotte and Steinberg Hart of Los Angeles have been hired to handle the design portion of the project.

The Forsyth County legislative delegation was able to secure $29.8 million for the project in the 2021-22 state budget. UNCSA is requesting another $12.4 million in future state funding.

Blum and W.C. have combined to complete more than 550 construction management projects totaling more than $1.4 billion in the last 10 years.

“Our local presence, our experience delivering quality projects across the Triad and the team we have assembled uniquely position us to successfully deliver the Stevens Center renovation project," Blum vice president Mark Dunnagan said.

W.C. founder and president William Cockerham said that "we have a long-standing commitment to maximizing participation in all of our projects, and we recognize the importance UNCSA places on employing minority and women-owned businesses."

Next steps

The advance planning and design now underway is expected to take between 12 and 18 months to complete.

Once those steps are finished, UNCSA expects the entire building will be closed for about two years, meaning the renovated Stevens Center could open between summer 2025 and early 2026.

The center will remain open for rehearsals and performances at least through the 2022-23 season.

“Information about alternate venues for the UNCSA performance season, community programs and partner organizations during the time that the Stevens Center is dark will be announced at a later date,” UNCSA said.

The 1,366-seat center debuted in 1929 as a silent movie theater. The neoclassical building was restored and reopened in 1983 with a redesigned stage and backstage that was able to house Broadway-scale live performances of music, theater, dance and opera.

“Efforts will be made to retain the building’s original character,” UNCSA said.

Other renovation phases will involve improving the experience for show attendees and students.

UNCSA said it has not settled on an overall cost for the full renovation, which will include public and private funding for each phase.

Cole said that chief among Little and Steinberg Hart’s services will be to determine cost and phasing strategies.

The groups have teamed to design and construct more than 80 art centers that serve academic institutions and their surrounding communities, including several in North and South Carolina.

Melanie Reddrick, executive principal-in-charge of Little, said the team recognizes that the Stevens Center “is a significant historic treasure, and it holds great meaning for UNCSA and the region.”

“We will work closely with university and community stakeholders to give this remarkable theater a new lease on life," she said.

Those stakeholders include the Winston-Salem Symphony, Piedmont Opera and the National Black Theatre Festival.

“When we are finished, our hope is that the Stevens Center brings joy to Winston-Salem for another 100 years,” Reddrick said.

UNCSA will continue to seek input from the Winston-Salem community for the project, as well as partner organizations that use the Stevens Center.

Project background

In September 2017, the UNCSA board of trustees approved a concept master renovation plan.

Then-UNCSA Chancellor Lindsay Bierman said in September 2017 that the plan provided a detailed analysis of existing conditions, reflected the ‘must-haves’ of most campus and community stakeholders, and outlined realistic cost estimates to bring the Stevens Center up to current industry standards and building codes.

Construction and other items, including furnishings, new rigging systems, lighting and audio/visual equipment were projected at that time to cost $35.2 million.

UNCSA said Little and Steinberg Hart develop new design plans but will refer to the 2017 concept plan.

Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, said that even though it took years to get funding for the renovation into the state budget, the inclusion represented a recognition “that the Stevens Center has served our community well and is a shining example of our commitment to the arts and educational programs.

“However, it is in need of repairs and updating,” Lambeth said.