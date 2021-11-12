Still no explanation for middle-school health scare in Yadkin County. About 40 students showed symptoms on Monday.

Yadkin County health officials still haven't determined a cause for the symptoms that about 40 students at Starmount Middle School suffered on Monday, a Yadkin school official said Friday.

Officials have found "absolutely nothing in the school itself that would cause" such an outbreak, said Superintendent Todd Martin of the Yadkin County Schools.

Since Monday, Yadkin the health officials have investigated the circumstances that caused about 40 sixth-grade students at Starmount Middle School to experience the symptoms.

The school, at 2626 Longtown Road in Boonville, has an enrollment of 519 students, Martin said.

Jessica Wall, the director of the Yadkin County Human Service Agency, couldn't be reached Friday to comment on the matter. Yadkin health officials work in that agency.

The students were evaluated Monday by emergency personnel who responded to the school, but no students were transported to a hospital for treatment.

The affected students exhibited nausea, headaches and mild abdominal discomfort. Most students were feeling normal by the time that school dismissed on Monday.