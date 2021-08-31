Stokes County Schools will require masks beginning Wednesday

Stokes County Schools will require that students and staff wear masks while indoors beginning Wednesday. Stokes is the last of area school districts to switch from optional to mandatory masking.
The school district called parents on Tuesday informing them of the change in protocols.
On Monday, Wilkes County Schools switched to mandatory masking.
The vaccination rate in Stokes County is among the lowest in the state, with 38% of the population fully vaccinated.
