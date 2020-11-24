Student journalists learn to cover their schools when nobody is in them

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I think they are definitely cognizant that they're in a unique situation and thinking about how they can turn that into articles and article ideas," she said.

In typical years, there would be a big sports spread, with stories on football and other fall sports. But most sports were suspended for the first few months and have only recently started back up.

The Dorian Scroll, like other student newspapers, is also branching outside of the school building, addressing such topics as the election and the Black Lives Matter movement, which included the participation of hundreds of local high school students during a summer of marches and protests.

One of the big challenges for staff members is reaching outside of their social bubble to include the voices of students from across the school community and to find stories that are representative of the student body, Bartlett said. That can be difficult when no one is on campus.

"A lot of the kids (in the class) are friends so there is a small social circle. Some of the job is going to find kids they don't necessarily know," Bartlett said.

That holds true over at Reynolds High School where Parker Hunt is the advisor for Pine Whispers.