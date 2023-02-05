In creating her self-portrait for art class at Caleb's Creek Elementary School, third-grader Kirstyn Page cut up bits of construction paper to form her face, added gold hoop earrings, a neck choker, a bright red tongue and what appeared to be Bantu knots, a hairstyle that she wishes she had.

The self-portrait brought Kirstyn's art teacher, Elizabeth Darrah, a lot of joy.

"It's her," Darrah said. "It made me happy every time I looked at it. She did such a good job capturing her likeness, and that kind of happiness needs to hang on a wall."

Tricia McManus, the superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, had a similar train of thought when she came up with the idea of hanging more than 100 pieces of student art in the school district's main administrative buildings — 475 Corporate Square Drive and 4801 Bethania Station Road.

Last week, the school district unveiled the paintings, sculptures and pottery of students from across the school district at a reception. The art hangs on three floors at the Corporate Square Drive building and on one floor at Bethania Station Road, the building where the school board meets. Art teachers around the district choose pieces from their students for the gallery.

McManus told students, their family members and art teachers at the reception that hundreds of visitors and staff members will see the art each week. The pieces will stay at the buildings until the end of the year when another influx of student art will take its place.

"It's going to create happiness and reflection and make our days much brighter as we see the art of students," McManus said at the reception.

Once the students were introduced, they went searching for their piece, usually with a parent and art teacher tagging along.

Reagan Cepeda, her parents and art teacher, Kristina Stevenson, stopped at her watercolor painting entitled "Zen Tangle," a beautiful picture of bright colors and shapes. Reagan, a fifth-grader at Smith Farm Elementary, particularly liked the glitter paint that she added as a final touch.

"Reagan has an attention to detail and a penchant for perfection that you don't always see with elementary students," Stevenson said.

Her mother, Lindsay, said art is Reagan's favorite thing to do.

Overhearing that statement, Reagan piped in: "I like riding horses, too."

Stevenson said the collection of art, known as the Superintendent's Art Gallery, will give students much-needed exposure to the museum or gallery experience.

"It cultivates an appreciation for art," she said.

In her three years in the school district, McManus said she has been in awe of the art produced by students and the teachers that are inspiring them, sparking the idea for the Superintendent's Art Gallery, which doubles the amount of student art that typically hangs in those buildings.

Ousmane Gado, a fifth-grader at Walkertown Elementary, created a chalk drawing of a soccer player, reflecting his love of the game.

He was proud to be included in the art show.

"It's an honor really," Ousmane said. "I never thought I'd be an artist."

Ousmane's art teacher at Walkertown Elementary is David Russell.

Ousmane's mother, Sarah Gado, a teacher at Walkertown Elementary, liked the idea of the art gallery.

"This is a good representation of what kids can do," she said. "I'm very excited that the school district decided to do this for kids because these walls are here so why not display their art?"