Students at Winston-Salem State and Wake Forest will take part in COVID-19 vaccine trial

The study, which began Thursday, builds on an earlier clinical trial that measured how well vaccines prevented severe COVID-19 in adults. This new study will try to show if someone can get the disease after they've been vaccinated and whether the Moderna vaccine can stop person-to-person spread of COVID-19.

“The answers to these questions have implications for public health and will allow us to make more science-based decisions about mask use and social distancing post-vaccination — especially when new variants are emerging," Dr. Larry Corey, a professor at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle and one of the Prevent COVID U study leaders, said in a statement.

Though COVID-19 has hit older populations the hardest, the virus also has spread widely on college campuses, where many students close together in dorms and off-campus apartments and tend to want to socialize.