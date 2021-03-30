Students at Winston-Salem State and Wake Forest will take part in COVID-19 vaccine trial

Students at two Winston-Salem universities will take part in a new study to measure the spread of COVID-19 and the effectiveness of one vaccine.
The Prevent COVID U study will include students from Winston-Salem State University and Wake Forest University. Students from a third North Carolina university, UNC-Chapel Hill, also will be invited to be in the trial.
The project aims to follow about 12,000 students between ages 18 to 26 at 22 U.S. colleges and universities over the next five months. About half of participants will get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine when they sign up, and the other half will get that vaccine four months later. All participants will check themselves daily for COVID-19 infection, provide periodic blood samples and answer daily questions.
Because the study will track transmission of the virus, another 25,000 people identified as close contacts of the students in the study also will be invited to take part. These close contacts will provide two blood samples, take daily nose swabs for two weeks to check for COVID-19 infection and answer weekly questionnaires.
Students and close contacts will get paid for participating. Study leaders said compensation will vary based on where participants live, the length of clinic visits and the procedures done.
The study, which began Thursday, builds on an earlier clinical trial that measured how well vaccines prevented severe COVID-19 in adults. This new study will try to show if someone can get the disease after they've been vaccinated and whether the Moderna vaccine can stop person-to-person spread of COVID-19.
“The answers to these questions have implications for public health and will allow us to make more science-based decisions about mask use and social distancing post-vaccination — especially when new variants are emerging," Dr. Larry Corey, a professor at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle and one of the Prevent COVID U study leaders, said in a statement.
Though COVID-19 has hit older populations the hardest, the virus also has spread widely on college campuses, where many students close together in dorms and off-campus apartments and tend to want to socialize.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last fall that COVID-19 infections among people aged 18 to 22 jumped 55 percent nationally in August and September — just as the fall semester opened at colleges across the country. Before that, between June and August, people between ages 20 and 29 accounted for more than 20 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the U.S. The New York Times counted more than 397,000 COVID-19 cases on college campuses and at least 90 related deaths between March and December.
The study is being conducted by the COVID-19 Prevention Network, which is based at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. The project is funded by the Federal COVID-19 Response Program and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is part of the National Institutes of Health.
Want to take part?
Students at Wake Forest, Winston-Salem State, UNC-Chapel Hill and other participating universities can sign up here. Students who have had COVID-19 or have been vaccinated aren't eligible.
