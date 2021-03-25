Students in grades 6-12 can return to school fulltime, school board decides

Students in grades 6-12 will have the choice to return to their schools four days a week beginning April 19, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education decided at a special meeting on Thursday.
The board voted 7-1 to approve a recommendation from Superintendent Tricia McManus. Andrea Bramer cast the "no" vote. Board member Elisabeth Motsinger was not at the meeting.
Since Gov. Roy Cooper signed legislation earlier this month that allowed middle and high schools to open for fulltime, in-person learning, more districts are moving into what has been known as Plan A, including Wake County Schools, Johnston County Schools and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. On Tuesday, Cooper said he wanted schools to return to fulltime, in-person learning to the "fullest extent possible."
McManus said eight of the 10 largest school districts in the state have returned to Plan A. Durham Public Schools and Guilford County Schools remain in Plan B.
The decision is the latest, and likely last, incarnation of the district's reopening plan, which began in October, when Career Technical Education students returned some in-person learning. Students in grades 10-12 were last in line, and were given the choice to return on Feb. 22 under Plan B, which is a mix of online and in-person learning. In the largest high schools, where students are divided into four cohorts, some students were only going to school two days a month.
Students can still choose to learn remotely.
"People have had choices this year," McManus said. "The only group that has not had a choice are students in grades 6-12."
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said at his weekly briefing on Thursday that he expects there will be a small wave of cases in April, triggered by relaxed guidelines and spring break.
Ohl said reducing the number of cohorts raises the risk of having to quarantine more students. Schools will need to pay special attention to such things as chorus, band and lunch.
"Everyone knows I'm all for returning to school, but we need to do it carefully," Ohl said.
The board heard from several people on both sides of the reopening issue.
"We've been hearing 'one more month' for 12 months now. What's the excuse going to be in August?" Ashley Justice asked the board.
336-727-7420