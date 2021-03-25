Students in grades 6-12 can return to school fulltime, school board decides

Students in grades 6-12 will have the choice to return to their schools four days a week beginning April 19, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education decided at a special meeting on Thursday.

The board voted 7-1 to approve a recommendation from Superintendent Tricia McManus. Andrea Bramer cast the "no" vote. Board member Elisabeth Motsinger was not at the meeting.

Since Gov. Roy Cooper signed legislation earlier this month that allowed middle and high schools to open for fulltime, in-person learning, more districts are moving into what has been known as Plan A, including Wake County Schools, Johnston County Schools and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. On Tuesday, Cooper said he wanted schools to return to fulltime, in-person learning to the "fullest extent possible."

McManus said eight of the 10 largest school districts in the state have returned to Plan A. Durham Public Schools and Guilford County Schools remain in Plan B.