Students return to class Wednesday in midst of surge

When winter break for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools started on Dec. 22, Forsyth County reported 129 new cases of COVID-19 and a test positivity rate of about 9%.
The pandemic landscape has changed dramatically during the two-week break, which ended Tuesday. Fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant and holiday gatherings, the county's COVID metrics have taken a worrisome turn, mirroring national trends.
On Tuesday, the county reported 498 cases with a 22.3% positivity rate.
The return of more than 50,000 students to school buildings on Wednesday is sure to impact the county's case rate, said Joshua Swift, the director of the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.
"But I believe kids need to be in school, and we need to do it as safely as possible," Swift said.
Indoor masking, which has been in place in local schools since the start of the school year, will be vital, he said.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease doctor at Novant Health, Inc., said he also favors keeping children in school and called on parents to be smart about their children's health.
"If they have symptoms of COVID or any infectious disease, they need to stay home and hopefully, we can manage these next few weeks as omicron peaks," he said Tuesday.
Though some large school districts around the country are switching to remote learning, nearly every school district in North Carolina is starting with in-person learning. According to a state law passed in August, school districts can temporarily switch to remote instruction if they have insufficient staffing or a large number of students in quarantine.
Tricia McManus, the superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, said keeping students in school is important. The local school district saw a dramatic drop in test scores last year, due in large part to the disruption in learning brought on by the pandemic.
“We know most students learn best in person, at school," she said. "We are doing everything possible to keep our schools safe and open so students can continue learning. We are reinforcing masking mandates and guidelines, we are training our principals and school leaders (Tuesday) on the changes and giving them lots of updated information on the latest recommendations from the CDC and from NCDHHS."
McManus said vaccines, more information about the virus and more resources on how to fight the virus put the school district in a better position to keep students in school this year.
"It is imperative our students continue learning and we will do everything possible to keep that happening safely at school," she said.
The school district, in partnership with the county health department, will begin a pilot testing program at 15 schools in the next two weeks. The program will offer onsite testing for students and staff who are symptomatic. Swift said Tuesday that the health department will use contract nurses and volunteers to operate the program.
Details about the program will be announced in the coming days, the school district said Tuesday.
Kody Kinsley, who took over as state health secretary on Jan. 1, said Tuesday that DHHS will continue to review its in-classroom guidance for K-12 schools in light of the omicron variant.
He said the current guidance has proven effective, especially when masking guidelines are in place and more 5- to 17-year-olds are vaccinated.
He said there are plans to meet with several school boards later this week.
The local school board will hold its monthly vote on its masking policy at its meeting on Jan. 11. The school board has voted for indoor masking since the school year started, and it's unlikely it would change course in the middle of a surge.
The state requires school boards to hold a monthly mask vote.
