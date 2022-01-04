Students return to Winston-Salem/Forsyth schools in midst of surge

Though some large school districts around the country are switching to remote learning, nearly every school district in North Carolina is starting with in-person learning. According to a state law passed in August, school districts can temporarily switch to remote instruction if they have insufficient staffing or a large number of students in quarantine.

Tricia McManus, the superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, said keeping students in school is important. The local school district saw a dramatic drop in test scores last year, due in large part to the disruption in learning brought on by the pandemic.

“We know most students learn best in person, at school,” she said. “We are doing everything possible to keep our schools safe and open so students can continue learning. We are reinforcing masking mandates and guidelines, we are training our principals and school leaders (Tuesday) on the changes and giving them lots of updated information on the latest recommendations from the CDC and from NCDHHS.”

McManus said vaccines, more information about the virus and more resources on how to fight the virus put the school district in a better position to keep students in school this year.