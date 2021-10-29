Students, staff get extra day off to relax, catch up amid stressful school year

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed Nov. 12 to give staff and students a break from a stressful school year.

School boards across the state have been calling off school for that day, which falls the day after Veteran's Day, giving students and staff a four-day weekend.

Superintendent Tricia McManus told the school board Thursday that students, staff members and parents have told her that this has been a difficult year of readjustment.

In making the recommendation to the school board, McManus said she talked to principals, officials from other large school districts, parent-teacher organizations and the Forsyth County Association of Educators about taking a break.

Some school districts are calling it a mental health or wellness day for students and staff who have been challenged this year from the lingering impact of the pandemic. The pandemic has disrupted the last two school years, leading to academic and behavioral challenges. Some students returned to the classroom in August for the first since March 2019.

The school district is calling Nov. 12 a day of "kindness, community and connection" and is asking staff and students to connect with or serve others through an act of kindness or to spend the day taking care of themselves.