Students walk out at Mount Tabor

A group of students at Mount Tabor High School walked out of class after first period Monday to protest what they say is the administration's failure to protect them from a student.
The students allege that an older student asked a younger student for sexual images and that when notified, the administration failed to act.
Disciplinary actions are confidential under federal policy laws.
The protest was planned, prompting the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office to send extra deputies to the school. The protest remained peaceful.
Though a large group of students gathered outside the front of the school around 10:30 a.m., by 1:30 p.m., the number had dropped to about 20. Extra deputies remained on the scene.
In a call to parents, Principal Ed Weiss said school administrators are listening to students' concerns.
"In this situation, students are concerned over a perceived lack of a disciplinary consequence involving another student. While federal privacy laws do not allow us to discuss any student disciplinary action, we hope all students and parents know we value student voice and will celebrate the sharing of peaceful and respectful student opinion but cannot allow demonstrations to be a disruption to the school day," Weiss said.
The extra deputies were called to the school out of an abundance of caution, Weiss said.
The incident Monday comes after a student was shot and killed at the school earlier this school year.
William Chavis Renard Miller Jr., 15, died in a classroom on Sept. 1. Maurice Evans, also 15, is charged with murder in Miller's killing and will be tried as an adult.
