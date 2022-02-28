Students walk out at Mount Tabor

A group of students at Mount Tabor High School walked out of class after first period Monday to protest what they say is the administration's failure to protect them from a student.

The students allege that an older student asked a younger student for sexual images and that when notified, the administration failed to act.

Disciplinary actions are confidential under federal policy laws.

The protest was planned, prompting the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office to send extra deputies to the school. The protest remained peaceful.

Though a large group of students gathered outside the front of the school around 10:30 a.m., by 1:30 p.m., the number had dropped to about 20. Extra deputies remained on the scene.

In a call to parents, Principal Ed Weiss said school administrators are listening to students' concerns.