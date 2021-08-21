Students will return to the classroom on Monday

Joy is back in Trey Nichols’ science classroom at South Fork Elementary School, literally and figuratively.

Joy is a bearded dragon that is back in her usual spot in Nichols’ classroom after a year away.

As for the other kind joy? It’s evident in Nichols’ face as he decorated his bulletin board with bright green construction paper and a border with pictures of extinct species in preparation for the new school year, which begins on Monday for 54,000 students and 4,200 teachers in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Because of last year’s COVID-19 protocols, classrooms were stripped of the accessories that can make it an inviting place to learn, with no carpets, extra furniture, shelves of books or open-air cages for bearded dragons allowed for fear that such surfaces would lead to the spread of COVID-19.

Instead, classrooms were barebones, with rows of desks and a camera for teachers to teach those students who elected to remain online, which in the case of high schools, was most of them.

“I’m not going to sugarcoat it,” said Nichols, a fifth-grade teacher. “All those regulations made it kind of sad, like it wasn’t a classroom.”