Students will return to the classroom on Monday

Joy is back in Trey Nichols’ science classroom at South Fork Elementary School, literally and figuratively.
Joy is a bearded dragon that is back in her usual spot in Nichols’ classroom after a year away.
As for the other kind joy? It’s evident in Nichols’ face as he decorated his bulletin board with bright green construction paper and a border with pictures of extinct species in preparation for the new school year, which begins on Monday for 54,000 students and 4,200 teachers in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
Because of last year’s COVID-19 protocols, classrooms were stripped of the accessories that can make it an inviting place to learn, with no carpets, extra furniture, shelves of books or open-air cages for bearded dragons allowed for fear that such surfaces would lead to the spread of COVID-19.
Instead, classrooms were barebones, with rows of desks and a camera for teachers to teach those students who elected to remain online, which in the case of high schools, was most of them.
“I’m not going to sugarcoat it,” said Nichols, a fifth-grade teacher. “All those regulations made it kind of sad, like it wasn’t a classroom.”
Even with the rapid spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, Nichols and his principal, Raphael Green-Hughes, are starting the school year on a hopeful note, excited to see their students or “scholars” as they call them at South Fork, file into the building, unlike last year when they started the school year online.
“There was stress with having kids online and in the building. It wasn’t a full classroom experience,” Nichols said. “We tried as hard as we could, but there were instances where some kids (online) didn’t show up.”
When the 2020-21 school year ended in June, North Carolina averaged about 1,000 positive cases a day, an indicator that with an uptick in vaccinations, maybe school could return to normal in August. But vaccinations stalled, people stopped wearing masks and the delta variant took hold in the state. North Carolina is in the midst of a surge, with about 5,000 COVID-19 cases a day, many of them among school-aged children.
Of the state’s 3,083 hospitalizations, 2% or 62 patients, are children 17 and under.
As numbers rose in late July, the school board, at the recommendation of Superintendent Tricia McManus, voted for mandatory masking inside school buildings for the first nine weeks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Strong Schools Toolkit and the American Academy of Pediatrics had previously urged school districts to start the school year with such a mandate.
Medical experts say that beyond vaccinations, masking is the most important mitigation measure that schools can enforce.
It’s also the most controversial, with heated arguments erupting in school board meetings across the country over masking protocols.
Gov. Roy Cooper said last week that about 75% of students in public K-12 classrooms will be in schools that mandate masking indoors.
As of Thursday morning, school districts in Davidson, Yadkin, Wilkes and Stokes counties remained mask-optional.
Davie County was among several districts in the state that changed to universal masking after a dramatic spikes in cases.
“Everyone is talking about masking right now. The safest thing for children over 2 years is to put on a mask while in school. We were pretty successful with that this year,” said Dr. Kacy Ramirez, an infectious disease expert with Brenner Children’s Hospital.
Most children who get COVID-19 will be fine, she said. But children with an underlying condition, such as asthma and obesity, may get more severe cases.
Making sure that children are wearing masks, and wearing them correctly, will be a point of emphasis at South Fork, Green-Hughes said.
“It’s at the forefront of our communication,” she said.
When staff members point to their noses, it’s a signal to children to put their masks over their noses, Green-Hughes said.
“We’ve learned best practices to keep our children safe,” she said.
Clair Baxter, the mother of a rising kindergartener, said she’s thankful the school district has a mask mandate. But the spike in positive cases has her worried.
Over the last 10 days, several children she knows have contracted the virus, leaving her “terrified.”
“Last year, we were so thankful that we didn’t have any kids in school. We hoped everything would be cleared up by this time,” Baxter said.
She has talked to her daughter about how wearing a mask and washing her hands can keep people safe.
“At this point, I’m trusting the school system is doing everything they can to keep them safe,” she said.
One area of concern for parents and staff members is the cafeteria, where people are allowed to be unmasked while eating.
Justin Green is a parent of two children at Wiley Middle School, both of whom are vaccinated.
He was relieved to hear that at Wiley, children will sit at assigned seats during lunch so that if a student tests positive for the virus, contact tracers can identify who was near the student.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said at his weekly briefing on Thursday that lunch time should be short and if possible, outside.
“Keep the kids from dawdling. Get them through the meal quickly, in a spaced-out way,” Ohl said. “It is the one area where you have to watch out a little bit.”
Green’s children stayed home last year for all but the fourth quarter.
“I want our children back in school but I’m a little fearful there could be an outbreak leading to a quarantine,” he said.
Students who are in quarantine won’t be able to simply watch their classes from home as they could last year. Though teachers still have cameras in their classroom, they will be teaching to the students in front of them.
The school district has a Virtual Academy, which is fully online, however the deadline to apply passed months ago.
