Substitute teachers won't need college credits to work in Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools

For the second time in two months, officials with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools are asking the school board to lower the minimum requirements for someone to be a substitute teacher.
The school board’s policy committee on Tuesday approved advancing the request to the full school board, which is expected to vote on the issue on Dec. 14.
The district’s ability to fill the number of substitute requests has been lagging this year compared to previous years that were not impacted by COVID-19, prompting it to find ways to widen the pool, said Jevelyn Bonner-Reed, the district’s chief human resources officer.
In the week ending Dec. 3, 71% of substitute requests were filled compared with 84% in the same week in 2019, Bonner-Reed said. That “fill rate” has steadily improved as the number of substitute requests has declined. Earlier this school year, there were more requests for subs, leading to “fill rates” closer to 60%.
When subs can’t be found, schools compensate by pulling teachers from their planning period or combining classes.
Under the proposed minimum requirements presented on Tuesday, substitute candidates will need to have a high school diploma or equivalent. They will not need college course credit. Candidates also will have to go through a training course.
The revised requirements line up with those in Wake, Cabarrus and Cumberland counties.
The school district revised its minimum requirements two months ago, dropping the number of required college credit hours from 60 to 48.
That resulted in a 15% jump in the number of new substitute hires from October to November, according to Bonner-Reed.
“That was encouraging that we saw a slight increase,” she told the policy committee. “If it had been one (new hire), I’d be happy. That’s how hard it is to get substitutes right now.”
The school district is designing its own training for substitute candidates that will launch in early February. The cost of the training will be $75,000, which will be covered either by local money or federal COVID relief dollars.
The school district has a goal of training 75 new sub candidates from February through June.
In the summer, the school board approved spending about $1.4 million for a contractor, ESS, to manage its substitute program with the expectation that 90% of substitute requests would be filled. Reaching that target has been difficult because of the increase in requests, Bonner-Reed said.
In addition to eliminating college course work from its requirements, the school district wants to increase substitute pay. Bonner-Reed said she will present a proposed increase to the school board on Dec. 14.
Currently, the school district pays the minimum pay rate, as set by the state: $80 for non-certified subs and $100 for certified subs.
“It’s absolutely an issue,” Bonner-Reed said about the school district’s pay rate for substitutes. “We feel like if we make this adjustment, we’re making some adjustments to pay, we’re paying for training, that this will help us with the substitute issue.”
