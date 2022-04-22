Summer McGee inaugurated as president of Salem Academy and College

President Summer McGee of Salem Academy and College announced Friday that school officials have a goal to increase their endowment fund to more than $100 million over the next three years.

“Why do we do this?” McGee asked as she delivered her speech during her inauguration as the 22nd president at Salem Academy and College. “It’s for our faculty and staff.

“The faculty benefits from the funds those resources create,” McGee said. “All of the students here today benefit directly or indirectly from our endowment.”

Forbes magazine reported in September 2021 that the Salem Academy and College’s endowment fund was valued at $67.5 million.

McGee was installed as president during a two–hour ceremony that was part of Salem Academy and College’s 250th anniversary celebration and its Founders Day Convocation. Nearly 650 people attended the event in the Elberson Fine Arts Center on campus.

Salem Academy and College, founded in 1772 in the Moravian town of Salem, is the oldest college in North Carolina.

McGee also announced that the school has reached 70% of its $12.5 million fundraising goal for the 250th anniversary campaign.

“This is a campaign focused on investing in our people, our new programs and this wonderful place we all call home — this historic campus,” McGee said.

McGee, 40, began her duties at the oldest educational institution for girls and women in the United States on July 1, 2021. The Salem Academy and College board of trustees named McGee as its president in May 2021.

Before coming to Salem, McGee had served as the founder and dean of the School of Health Sciences at the University of New Haven in West Haven, Conn.

McGee received a doctorate in bioethics and health policy from The Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health. She is a graduate of the Harvard University Graduate School of Education Management Development Program.

McGee received a bachelor’s degree in bioethics and philosophy from Indiana University at Bloomington, Ind.

During her speech, McGee said she is committed to helping Salem educate health leaders, scientists and engineers “who can break through glass ceilings and other barriers.”

The institution will invest and increase its faculty and staff as well as grow its student enrollment, McGee said.

“We will hire world-class teacher-scholars who bring critical experience and scholarship in health leadership and STEAM fields to Salem,” McGee said.

Piper Angel of Mount Airy, a senior at Salem Academy, said that McGee has done a “phenomenal job in redirecting the Academy and College in the direction that it is going, focusing on STEAM at the academy and women in health leadership with the college.”

During the ceremony, Angel received the institution’s Oak Award for her outstanding achievements as a high school student.

At the inauguration, Elizabeth Denton Baird, the chairman of the Salem Academy and College’s board of trustees, said that McGee arrived at the right time because she will be a transformational leader.

Baird pointed to McGee and her staff staging Thursday the institution’s first Health Leadership Forum.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said McGee will continue to bring her energy and drive to help make the city a better place.

Mary Davis Holt, a graduate of the Salem Academy and Salem College, was the Founders Day speaker. Holt, an executive coach and former chief operating officer at Time Life Inc., said she has great confidence in McGee as the president.

“She’s got the right credentials, and she knows what she is doing,” Holt said.

Before the inauguration ceremony, Zora Walton of Winston-Salem, a senior at Salem Academy, said that McGee has immersed herself into Salem community at the academy and the college.

“Her direction toward health leadership is impacting the academy in really important ways,” Walton said.

Wendy Hawkins, a native of San Jose, Calif and a senior at Salem College, said McGee is an amazing president.

“I knew she would be wonderful as soon as she came here,” Hawkins said. “I was so excited that she was here. She reaches out to everybody.”

Emily McManus, a senior at Salem College from East Longmeadow, Mass., said that McGee “has done a great job promoting the health leadership on campus.”

McGee “has brought a lot great connections to the campus,” McManus said, “and opened a lot of new doors with her connections.”

