Superintendent leaves Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools to lead Danville, Va. district

A little more than a year after taking the job, Angela Hairston has resigned as superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

A few hours after her resignation was announced, she was introduced as the next superintendent of Danville (Va.) Public Schools at a meeting of the School Board of the City of Danville. Hairston was present at the meeting.

Her new position will be effective Dec. 1. The local district has not announced when Hairston will end her duties here.

The announcement of Hairston's resignation was made public minutes before the local school board met in an emergency meeting that was closed to the public to discuss personnel matters.

Hairston said in a statement that the position she accepted is "dear to my heart." She grew up in Danville and taught math in schools there in the early part of her career. Her husband Ronald Dean Hairston is on the city's police force.

"I want the talented staff and the amazing students and families of this district to hear the news from me, first. I want them to know that working in this community has been a truly rewarding experience and I've been grateful for the opportunity," Hairston's statement read.

She sent a similar message to the district's teachers and staff.