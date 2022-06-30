Superintendent makes changes to leadership team

Tricia McManus, the superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, has made some changes to her senior leadership team.

The school district announced the changes on Wednesday.

Jesse Pratt, the deputy superintendent, is now the deputy superintendent of operations. Darrell Walker, formerly the assistant superintendent of operations, will now become the chief of planning and construction and Lauren Richards will continue in her role as chief of operations. Walker and Richards will both report to Pratt.

Pratt's salary will be $165,000.

In a statement, McManus said: “Dr. Pratt has marked strengths in managing systems, processes and procedures needed to support the large and complex Operations team that plays a critical role in the district’s success. Darrell Walker will now be able to focus his district expertise on bond projects and facility needs which are being impacted by the current economy."

Fabby Williams, previously the west area superintendent, will now be deputy superintendent of schools. He will focus on principal, school leadership and instructional coaching. His salary will be $165,000.

The school district will post an advertisement for Williams' replacement as an area superintendent as early as next week, according to schools spokesman Brent Campbell.

Pratt, Williams and Walker will begin their new roles on Friday.

Thomas Kranz will be the new chief financial officer, replacing Andrea Gillus who has taken a job outside of the school district. Kranz, a certified public accountant, has served as chief financial officer and assistant superintendent of operations for Montgomery County Schools in Virginia since 2018. He will begin July 11 at an annual salary of $155,000.

"These leadership changes allow me to best utilize the strengths on my senior team while supporting specific areas of need in our district,” McManus said in a statement.

The school board recently approved a $35,000 raise and two-year extension to McManus' original contract.

