Superintendent not in 'panic mode' over staffing shortage; likely to start school year with 98 teacher vacancies

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is likely to start the new school year with 98 teacher vacancies, with many of those vacancies in the fields of science, math and foreign language.

Schools across the country are struggling to find enough teachers for the coming school year, a situation that some are calling a crisis situation.

“I’m not in panic mode,” Superintendent Tricia McManus said about the staff shortages in the local school district during an interview on Monday. “We are not at a place that we can’t solve for the issue and be creative.”

On Tuesday, McManus updated the school board on the staffing situation in the local school district, which begins the school year on Aug. 29.

The school district has 4,000 teachers in the district. It currently has 137 teacher vacancies with 39 applications being processed.

"I don't think we're at a crisis point, but what worries me are those critical areas, math, science and foreign language, but we will solve for that," McManus said.

McManus said that the school district is looking at creative ways to cover the classrooms, including such things as reaching out to licensed retired teachers; paying teachers for teaching additional students; and hiring international teachers.

It recently partnered with Latino Community Service for a job fair that resulted in several applications.

“The goal is to have every student has a certified quality teacher in front of them,” she said.

Unlike some districts, the local district has not offered signing bonuses.

McManus said she felt that signing bonuses are not fair to veteran teachers. She did tell the board that she plans to present to it a plan for another round of bonuses for teachers at its next meeting on Aug. 23. That money would be taken from federal COVID relief dollars.

“We’re looking at shifting the culture, and I don’t think that’s the way to do that,” McManus said of the signing bonuses.

On a positive staffing note, the school district will start the school year with a higher number of bus drivers.

Of 341 bus driver positions, 43 are open with 21 applications being processed. Last year, the school district started the school year with about 70 vacancies.

“We feel really good with where we are going to start the year with bus drivers,” said Leslie Alexander, the Chief Human Resources Officer for the school district.