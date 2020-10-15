Superintendent resigns from Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools after a year on the job

Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston announced her resignation Thursday during an emergency meeting of the school board. She has been on the job for just over a year.
Hairston said she was resigning for an "opportunity dear to my heart within another school district that I cannot pass up."
She added, "While I am not yet at liberty to discuss all the details, I want the talented staff and amazing students and families of this district to hear this news from me first. I want them to know that working in this community has been a truly rewarding experience, and I’ve been grateful for the opportunity.”
A press release sent by the school district did not say when Hairston's last day would be nor when the district would begin the search for Hairston's successor.
Malishai Woodbury, the chairwoman of the board, said the district will move forward with its reopening plans.
Hairston is the district's first African American superintendent and the second woman to hold the job. She started with WS/FCS in September of 2019.
Hairston has faced a number of issues since taking the helm of the district, including the closing of schools for the COVID-19 pandemic and equity issues.
Over the past year, the district had to contend with a number of off-campus shooting deaths involving students.
Just after she was hired, a member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education resigned over a racist text message.
In late August 2019, school board member Lori Goins Clark resigned abruptly citing "personal and family" reasons. She later said in a Journal interview that she had apologized profusely for a "personal and relational" mistake, which she said some people have misunderstood.
Rumors spread of a text message that Clark, who is white, inadvertently sent to former Interim Superintendent Kenneth Simington, who is black. It turned out that the text message contained an image of a cartoon character called Mushmouth from the TV show "Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids" and appeared to compare Simington to the character.
Just last month, the board voted not to approve raises for Hairston's top staffers.
Hairston said executive salaries needed to be adjusted for the district to recruit and retain talent. Salaries for many of the district's highest paid positions lag behind other districts including Guilford, Union and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, she said.
That salary structure makes it hard to entice principals to take jobs in central office, Hairston said at the time.
Story will be updated.
