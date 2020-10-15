Superintendent resigns from Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools after a year on the job

Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston announced her resignation Thursday during an emergency meeting of the school board. She has been on the job for just over a year.

Hairston said she was resigning for an "opportunity dear to my heart within another school district that I cannot pass up."

She added, "While I am not yet at liberty to discuss all the details, I want the talented staff and amazing students and families of this district to hear this news from me first. I want them to know that working in this community has been a truly rewarding experience, and I’ve been grateful for the opportunity.”

A press release sent by the school district did not say when Hairston's last day would be nor when the district would begin the search for Hairston's successor.

Malishai Woodbury, the chairwoman of the board, said the district will move forward with its reopening plans.

Hairston is the district's first African American superintendent and the second woman to hold the job. She started with WS/FCS in September of 2019.

Hairston has faced a number of issues since taking the helm of the district, including the closing of schools for the COVID-19 pandemic and equity issues.