Students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be back in class on Monday for the 2023-24 school year.

The Journal talked with Superintendent Tricia McManus about some of the issues she’ll be facing this year and what she has learned since being named superintendent in February 2021.

Q: What is one thing where you’re better at than when you first took the job?

Answer: Thinking through who really needs to be at the table for different decisions. I always knew it was important but I didn’t do everything. Do I need to bring HR in? Do I need to bring in finance? Do I need to bring in Brent (Campbell) and his team for communication? It’s always thinking who has got to come in as we make decisions … and how critical it is to listen to the people who are impacted by these decisions.

For example with bus drivers, we are rolling out trying to get folks with CDLs (commercial drivers license) a bonus..., so I had our transportation team go to supervisors and drivers and say, ‘Is this something that will be good or will it have unintended consequences?’

An example where I made a mistake and it wasn’t intentional was last year. Again, it was the same issues with drivers, and I’m in the office just brainstorming ideas. ‘Let’s get a (private) company, let’s do double runs and pay them for it,’ and I’m spewing out all these things, and we did them.

Six months later, I’m having lunch with drivers, and they’re telling me that going with (the private contracted company) Black Tie kind of ended up being a slap in the face to them, and I was doing it because I wanted to solve an immediate problem. And No. 2 was even with the ‘comeback and drive another run and get more money,’ some drivers had such a long run they couldn’t take advantage of that. So taking things to the people who are most impacted — Could this be good? Could this be bad? Because I’m a very fast with, ‘I want it solved.’

And it’s something I didn’t think about as much in the beginning and now it’s just necessary.

Q: What are some of the most significant changes you’ve seen since you’ve been in the district?

Answer: We continue to make policy changes. As we see things come up, we think, ‘Why do we do that?’ And we’ve only started touching the surface. ‘Is this good for students today? Is this good for employees today?’

Just recently in a committee meeting, we changed an AR (administrative regulation) that said if you take an AP class and get an A for the coursework but don’t take the exam, you drop a letter grade. The question is ‘Why do we do that?’ Maybe at some point there was a reason for it.

Something that has been very important for me and I feel it when I’m in the community is a culture change, to where we are trying to build trust and inspire, and I don’t want people to see my role as authority. Obviously, the nature of the role is authority. But I want people to know, ‘No, we’re here to support you.’ Whatever we do has to be about breaking a barrier that prevents a school from being able to be successful, and that’s related to facilities to curriculum to materials to money. Anything.

So the change you will see .. and we’re not there yet… is a change to more trust and the relationship between school and district versus a command and control or heavy compliance system.

It’s a system change.

Q: The number of students in the school district who are economically disadvantaged has grown over the last few years and was up to 68% in 2022-23. What sort of added pressure does it put on the school district to serve students facing such challenges?

Answer: Even our numbers of students with disabilities has increased, our number of multi-language learners has increased. We have great diversity. The number of students on free-and-reduced lunch has increased. What it takes is more resources and more funding because we are making sure the students have what they need. Students who come to our country and don’t know the language have greater needs, and that’s why we need more funding.

Same with students with disabilities. You may not just need an IEP (individualized education plan). You may need other services. You might need smaller student-to-teacher ratio and that is going to cost more money. So when we talk about funding, it’s because we need to provide the right services to our kids. Students who are homeless. There’s more need there, and we’ve increased in the number of kids who are considered homeless.

So again, what makes our district special is our diversity but it also requires additional layers of support so that we level the playing field for students, and again, we can’t say ‘Well, 10 years ago, this how we used to do that,’ because there is just no comparison as the needs of our students change.

Even in the area of mental health… our focus on taking time to address mental health concerns, that’s a whole different philosophy. We have been so heavy on academic and that we can’t lose one minute of time. Well, really? If we don’t take time to address the needs of our kids who are not (academically inclined), to increase the sense of belonging, to increase their connection to school, to actually know who they are as people, if we don’t take the time to address that, academics will suffer on the back end, so that’s a shift, too. We’ve got to circle back that we’re not just educating kids around academics.

Q: As far as the new student code of conduct, one year into its implementation there continues to be a gap between people who believe in its principles, who see it as being restorative and holding students accountable for their actions and those who believe that it is letting kids get away with bad behavior. Going into year two what did you learn from the roll out?

Answer: There are a lot of lessons learned in what should be a three- to five-year change process. No. 1 you can never message too much. And so I think we did some things around trying to communicate what is the code and what it is not. The code is not the problem. It’s the implementation. It’s the ownership. It’s the consistent training and implementation of the training and then holding folks accountable to what they’re learning in that training.

As we think about going into year two, it’s the consistent communication and ensuring the training is done with fidelity and that people have the resources to use that training in their schools.

It starts with clear expectations for kids that are re-enforced every day. If you ask our kids and teachers, there are some places where they heard the first day of school, the second day of school, ‘Here’s what we do,’ and it was never re-enforced throughout the year. So our leaders have got to own what has to happen here.

Nobody’s hands are tied. There are very specific consequences that occur as a result of the code, and actually I don’t even agree with all of them, but I’m going with the masses. I still feel like there are a lot of places where kids are being excluded and this is about being inclusionary. For kids in pre-school, kindergarten, first grade, second grade, excluding them at all... we have got to figure out the solutions for our little kids so they don’t start down a path of ‘I’m not wanted here.’

So going into year two, No. 1, it’s another year of consistent training. We’re asking a lot from our teachers and staff. This is still a year of support. What supports are needed. The ownership from the school leadership team is critical. So what are we looking from our leaders? We’re looking for them to be modeling the messaging that we have with our students.

You can totally move the culture of a school and still validate how teachers feel and support. You can do what’s right for kids and adults, and that’s been a goal of mine as a superintendent.

I’m not surprised where we are because you’re talking about a large-scale change in 81 schools with 7,000-district employees, 4,000 teachers.

I didn’t expect perfection in year one. That would be ridiculous to expect.

Q: Public schools have been put in the crosshairs of the culture wars. What kind of distraction does that create for you as superintendent?

Answer: No. 1, elected boards of education don’t make much sense to me. I’m very fortunate that we have a board that votes independently for what’s right for kids. I always tell them when it comes to voting, vote for what you believe. At the end of the day, educating kids is not about politics.

That’s how I approach every day. I’m not going to get consumed by all of that. If either side brings up a concern and it’s not good for kids, we’re going to look at it. But to politicize anything in education is a big mistake. We’re talking about the future lives of our youth. We only have them six hours to nine hours a day, and 180 days a year, how we use that time is really important. Distractions are not something I allow to consume us.