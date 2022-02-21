Superintendent will recommend end to school mask mandate starting Feb. 28 in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

Superintendent Tricia McManus is expected to recommend on Tuesday that Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools end its mask mandate on Feb. 28.
The recommendation will be part of the COVID update at the school board's regular meeting. The school board will then vote on whether to make masking optional for staff, students and anyone else inside school buildings, according to the agenda posted on the school district's website.
Masks would still be required on buses, as mandated by federal law.
The proposed date is one day before March 1, the day the city's mask mandate expires.
Under North Carolina law passed in August, school boards must vote each month on their masking policies. Tuesday will mark the first time that McManus has recommended lifting the mandate since the start of the school year.
Previous recommendations were based on guidance from local and state health officials, including Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health, who said last week that he has no issue with school districts lifting their mask mandates as long as they keep an eye on case counts.
He also urged people to be considerate of those who continue to wear masks.
Cases within the school district have been dropping significantly as the omicron wave subsides. For the week ending Feb. 18, the school district reported 155 total cases — 123 among students and 32 among staff. It's roughly the same number of infected students and staff members since before the holiday break.
The local recommendation is also about a week earlier than what the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services recommends in its guidelines, which say that schools may consider lifting their mandates on March 7.
School districts around the state are moving to voluntary masking ahead of that state guideline. Guilford County Schools is holding a meeting on Monday to vote on masking, and Wake County Schools will vote on the district's masking policy Tuesday.
More than half of the state's 115 school districts now have voluntary masking.
Even if the Winston-Salem/Forsyth school board lifts the mandate, it will continue to take monthly votes on its masking policy.
