Superintendent will recommend end to school mask mandate starting Feb. 28 in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

Superintendent Tricia McManus is expected to recommend on Tuesday that Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools end its mask mandate on Feb. 28.

The recommendation will be part of the COVID update at the school board's regular meeting. The school board will then vote on whether to make masking optional for staff, students and anyone else inside school buildings, according to the agenda posted on the school district's website.

Masks would still be required on buses, as mandated by federal law.

The proposed date is one day before March 1, the day the city's mask mandate expires.

Under North Carolina law passed in August, school boards must vote each month on their masking policies. Tuesday will mark the first time that McManus has recommended lifting the mandate since the start of the school year.

Previous recommendations were based on guidance from local and state health officials, including Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health, who said last week that he has no issue with school districts lifting their mask mandates as long as they keep an eye on case counts.