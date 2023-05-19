A Surry County principal was named the 2023 Wells Fargo North Carolina Principal of the Year, the N.C. Division of Public Instruction announced on Friday.
Donna L. Bledsoe, the principal of Cedar Ridge Elementary School in Lowgap, was cited for her ability to build community with a focus on student achievement.
"Mrs. Bledsoe and her staff truly have put students at the center of all that they do,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said in a statement. “It’s one thing to say that and another thing entirely to make it happen, every day, in every class and with every student. It’s clear that Cedar Ridge does. That takes committed and visionary leadership.”
Bledsoe has been principal at Cedar Ridge since 2016. She was chosen among eight regional principals of the year and the charter school principal of the year.
