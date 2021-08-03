Surry students, staff will start the school year in masks, board decides. Wilkes, Davidson make masks optional.

With the number of COVID-19 cases surging, the Surry County Board of Education became one of the few rural school boards in North Carolina to approve a mask mandate for its students and staff for the start of the school year.

On Monday, the school board voted 4-1 in favor of a mask mandate that will be in effect for the first month of school. The school district will reevaluate the plan each month, according to Superintendent Travis Reeves.

Board member Mamie Sutphin said the mandate will keep students in school. The state's quarantine guidance changed last month. For the new school year, students who are properly masked and showing no symptoms will not need to quarantine for 10 days if they come into close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

Students who are not masked will need to quarantine. Surry County Schools does not plan to have remote learning this year, meaning students who are quarantined will lose instruction time.

"We have to do what is necessary to keep kids in school," Sutphin said.

The board's vote came after presentations from Dr. Kathleen McGann, an infectious disease doctor from Duke University, and Maggie Simmons, the county's assistant health director.

