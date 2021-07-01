Susan Wente begins work as president at Wake Forest University

Susan R. Wente began her duties Thursday as Wake Forest University’s 14th president, the university said.
"I am eager to meet all of you and get started writing the next chapter of Wake Forest’s story," Wente said in her message to the Wake Forest community. "It is a time of new beginnings. With a commitment to building further trust, transparency and teamwork, I look forward to forging our new beginnings together."
Wente, 58, was Vanderbilt’s first female provost and is Wake Forest’s first female president, WFU said.
Wente models the university’s distinctive teacher-scholar ideal and has mentored and conducted research with undergraduates throughout her career, the university said.
A biomedical scientist and a higher education leader, Wente previously served as Vanderbilt University’s provost and vice chancellor. She also took on the role of interim chancellor for 11 months and guided Vanderbilt’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Wake Forest officials announced Wente's appointment as the university’s president in January. Wente succeeds Nathan O. Hatch, who was named president in 2005 and led Wake Forest for the past 16 years.
"What a joy it is to start my first day as Wake Forest’s 14th president," Wente said in her message to the WFU community. "Since January, I have been looking forward to this day with great anticipation.
"Throughout the last few months, I have felt the generosity and hospitality of the Wake Forest community," Wente said. "Your welcome has confirmed that this is the right place for me and my family."
In 1984, Wente received a bachelor's degree in biochemistry at the University of Iowa, according to her biography. Four years later, Wente received a doctorate in biochemistry from the University of California at Berkeley, Calif.
She began her teaching career at Washington University's School of Medicine in St. Louis. She served on the faculty there from 1993 to 2002 before going to Vanderbilt.
