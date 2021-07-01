Susan Wente begins work as president at Wake Forest University

Susan R. Wente began her duties Thursday as Wake Forest University’s 14th president, the university said.

"I am eager to meet all of you and get started writing the next chapter of Wake Forest’s story," Wente said in her message to the Wake Forest community. "It is a time of new beginnings. With a commitment to building further trust, transparency and teamwork, I look forward to forging our new beginnings together."

Wente, 58, was Vanderbilt’s first female provost and is Wake Forest’s first female president, WFU said.

Wente models the university’s distinctive teacher-scholar ideal and has mentored and conducted research with undergraduates throughout her career, the university said.

A biomedical scientist and a higher education leader, Wente previously served as Vanderbilt University’s provost and vice chancellor. She also took on the role of interim chancellor for 11 months and guided Vanderbilt’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wake Forest officials announced Wente's appointment as the university’s president in January. Wente succeeds Nathan O. Hatch, who was named president in 2005 and led Wake Forest for the past 16 years.