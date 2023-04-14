Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has named the finalists for Teacher of the Year and other five other categories.

The winners will be announced at the Core Awards, an annual ceremony celebrating district employees on May 4 at the Benton Convention Center.

Culled from 150 nominees, the finalists were chosen after interviews, letters of recommendations from parents and co-workers and observations.

The finalists in each category are:

• Teacher of the Year: Josue Jean-Baptiste, Clemmons Middle School; Theresa Kennedy, Meadowlark Middle School; Janet Materdo, East Forsyth Middle School; Sarah McMillan Armas, The Downtown School; and Brad Rhew, Petree Elementary School.

• Classified Employee of the Year: Tiffani Cash, Diggs-Latham Elementary School; Mary Beth Flynn, Piney Grove Elementary School; Michelle Jenkins, Career Center; Kimberly Jones, Reagan High School; and Gloria Lewis, Human Resources.

• Assistant Principal of the Year: Brittany Barnes Polk, Wiley Magnet Middle School; Crystal Brown, Main Street Academy; Jessica Gillespie Johnson, Walkertown High School; Adreian Pitts, Meadowlark Middle School; and Patrick Saddler, Kimberly Park Elementary School.

• Principal of the Year: Nancy Martinez, Career Center; Brenden Elkins, Piney Grove Elementary School; Stephanie Sanders, Morgan Elementary School; Summer Jackson, Southwest Elementary School; and Thyais Maxwell, Carver High School.

• Certified Instructional Support Person of the Year: Grace Campbell-Sheran, Petree Elementary School; Kelly Ryan, Morgan Elementary School; Barbara Sexton, Virtual Academy; Mary Tesh, Ward Elementary School; Sonya Withers, North Forsyth High School.

• Judy Mountjoy Volunteer of the Year: Euricka Felipe, Paisley IB Magnet School; Mitzi Flores-Hahn, Union Cross Elementary School; Camille Harvey, Brunson Elementary School; Jason Rubley, Piney Grove Elementary School; and Lori Starling, Reagan High School.