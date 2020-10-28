Teacher tests positive for COVID-19. Her warning to school officials met with slow response, she says.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She followed up Sunday with emails to board members after no one from the administration reached out to ask who she might have been around — contact tracing, one of the basics of COVID-19 — or where she’d been in the Caleb’s Creek building

“We don’t want to panic you but want to share that we are OK, we don’t feel good and will not return to the building (until cleared) … we wanted you to know and for you all to be careful and diligent in your health and safety practices,” Robbins wrote to colleagues.

Was that so hard? Who in their right mind would have a problem with sharing that with people who really ought to know?

You might be surprised. Nevertheless, it took an individual act to inform other teachers and staff in her building. Frustration motivated Robbins to speak out.

“Very easy decision … spoke with my assistant and we both agreed it (was) the right thing to do to inform staff as the building hadn’t been cleaned,” Robbins wrote in a text message Wednesday afternoon.

'Very concerning'

Robbins’ emails, as you might expect, landed with a thud.