Teachers' group, Young Dems endorse candidates for school board

The Forsyth County Association of Educators has endorsed Alex Bohannon to fill a coming vacancy on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education.

Barbara Burke will soon be leaving her seat on the school board. She will be sworn onto the Winston-Salem City Council on Monday after winning election in November.

Meanwhile, the Young Democrats of Forsyth County announced on its Facebook page that it wants Morticia Parmon to fill Burke's seat. Parmon was picked to fill the term of Vivian Burke on the Winston-Salem City Council. Barbara Burke was elected to that seat, formerly occupied by her late mother-in-law who died earlier this year.

The school board will vote on Barbara Burke's replacement, though it has not said yet how it will go about appointing a new member. The school board meets on Tuesday and Dec. 15.

Bohannon ran for the school board in 2018, losing to Burke and Malishai Woodbury in the Democratic primary.

FCAE, a teachers' advocacy group, endorsed Bohannon in 2018, according to Val Young, the group's president.