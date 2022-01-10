Teachers plan to pack board chambers to hear new salary plan for Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools

In a presentation before a committee of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education last month, the district’s chief finance officer talked about how excited she was to bring forth for a vote a revised salary schedule that would generously compensate educators in a year of unprecedented demands and challenges.
As a way to retain and recruit teachers, the district proposed — and the school board passed — a monthly increase in the local supplements, using revenue from the quarter-cent sales tax that voters approved in 2020. Beginning teachers stood to benefit handsomely, with as much as an extra $360 in their monthly pay checks, pushing their annual pay to $43,660, the highest in the state.
“We’re very excited about this,” Andrea Gillus, the district’s finance chief said at the time.
For educators, that excitement fizzled on Thursday with a call from Superintendent Tricia McManus, announcing that the school district had made a “significant calculation mistake” of roughly $16 million and does not have the money to cover the promised raises.
District leaders will unveil another salary plan at Tuesday’s school board meeting, and they’ll have to do it in front of what is expected to be a packed room filled with teachers who want an explanation.
“We’re asking people to come and fill the room and let them see the faces that are being affected by this mistake and speak to how this makes them feel at a time when we are expected to walk in excellence and do more than we are tasked to do,” said Val Young, the president of the Forsyth County Association of Educators.
Beyond that, Young said she wants an explanation of how the mistake was made.
“My heart and mind won’t be settled until I hear what actually happened,” said Young, who talked with McManus before the message went out to teachers last week.
School board member Dana Caudill Jones said she also wants an explanation.
“It is important for everyone to understand what happened in the process so that we can make sure it does not happen again,” she said.
The school board’s agenda on Tuesday includes a power point presentation that explains how the miscalculation was made as well as a four-point plan to ensure it doesn’t happen again.
In addition, the district will propose an average annual supplement increase of $1,800, which is about $2,000 less than what was approved in December; and another $3,000 in retention bonuses, paid over two months, using federal COVID relief dollars.
The school board has previously approved $2,400 in bonuses to certified staff and $2,000 for all other employees for the 2021-22 school year.
The school district has $215 million in COVID money that it must spend by September 2024. The money is meant to to address areas impacted by COVID, such as learning loss, mental health services, technology and improved air quality. Many districts, including the local school district, have used the money to pay bonuses to retain teachers. It can’t be used to increase salaries.
Teacher salaries are set by the state, with pay raises or steps, built into the salary schedule. Those steps stop for teachers in years 15-24. A teacher gets a step increase in year 25, but no more after that. Individual counties supplement the pay using property taxes, and, if voters approve it, a percentage of local sales-tax revenue.
Young said she wants to see the school district pay what it promised. It could do so using COVID money to pay for bonuses, over the next two years, then find a more sustainable way to pay for the salaries that were promised once those funds expire, she said.
People made plans based on their expected salary, she said.
“This came at the wrong time, though it never would have been a good time. It came a time of low morale and made things even worse,” Young said.
Teachers across the country, including locally, have dealt with a series of challenges brought on by the pandemic, including a significant drop in learning, staffing shortages and a rise in student misbehavior, not to mention the fear of contracting COVID. Many local elementary teachers are also taking a state-mandated reading program that will involve roughly 160 hours over two years.
Though there has been some cry on social media for someone to be fired for the mistake, Stuart Egan, a veteran teacher at West Forsyth High School, said McManus should not resign or be fired.
Writing Monday in Caffeinated Rage, his popular blog on issues related to public education, Egan called the $16 million miscalculation a shock to teachers and an egregious mistake.
“But any mention that our superintendent should resign or be fired for this mistake should not be acted upon. This teacher supports her being in that office,” he wrote, citing her willingness to listen to teachers and remain positive in such a turbulent time.
McManus is the fourth superintendent in three years, and replacing her, in the middle of a pandemic would be disruptive, he said.
“We need continuity. We need a leader willing to learn from mistakes even if she is not the person who made them. We need someone who is student- and teacher-centered,” Egan wrote.
