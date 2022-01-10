Teachers plan to pack board chambers to hear new salary plan for Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools

“We’re asking people to come and fill the room and let them see the faces that are being affected by this mistake and speak to how this makes them feel at a time when we are expected to walk in excellence and do more than we are tasked to do,” said Val Young, the president of the Forsyth County Association of Educators.

Beyond that, Young said she wants an explanation of how the mistake was made.

“My heart and mind won’t be settled until I hear what actually happened,” said Young, who talked with McManus before the message went out to teachers last week.

School board member Dana Caudill Jones said she also wants an explanation.

“It is important for everyone to understand what happened in the process so that we can make sure it does not happen again,” she said.

The school board’s agenda on Tuesday includes a power point presentation that explains how the miscalculation was made as well as a four-point plan to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

