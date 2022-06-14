Teachers say learning loss, staffing and trust in Central Office are among the biggest issues they face

A majority of local teachers who completed a statewide survey on working conditions say they have spent 50% or more of their time this past school year reteaching prior grade material to students who many say are up to a year behind on their academic progress compared to a typical year.

Released this month, the biennial N.C. Teacher Working Conditions Survey gauges educators' views on a variety of topics, including school culture, facilities, student conduct, and for the first time, the impact of COVID-19 on education.

Educators across the state are invited to complete the anonymous survey, which is administered by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction. About 88% of educators in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools took part in the survey in March.

This year's results underscore the negative impact the pandemic has had on students' academic progress and emotional well-being while also shedding light on other concerns, including the number of teachers who plan to leave teaching and attitudes toward the district's leadership.

Here are some findings from survey questions on the pandemic:

* In all, 55% of local teachers said they spent 50% or more of their time reteaching material from their students' prior grade compared with 49% statewide.

* About 42% of local teachers said they believe their students are one year behind in their academic progress compared with 36% statewide.

* Asked to rate their top issues, 21% of teachers answered academic disparities, 18% listed staffing shortages; 12% answered assessing students performance and needs; and 12% said their biggest concern was the health and safety of school teachers and staff.

* Nearly 67% of teachers said their students' needs for more social, emotional and mental health supports is higher than a typical year.

Other finding of interest:

* The number of local teachers who plan to leave education entirely this year jumped from 4.2% in 2020 to 7.5% in 2022, mirroring a statewide trend of teachers leaving the profession. The statewide average is 7.2%. Most of the respondents (75%) said they plan to continue teaching at their current school and 82% agreed that their school is a good place to work.

* Ninety-five of respondents agreed that their schools provide effective safety training for such things as lockdowns and fire drills.

Local and state responses were closely aligned for the most part. One glaring exception was school adminsitrators' views on district leadership. The local Principal Survey had 174 responses from local administrators.

Some takeaways from the Principal Survey:

* Fifty-three percent of local respondents agree that there is an atmosphere of trust and mutual respect within the district, nearly 20% lower than the statewide average.

* Only 68% of administrators agreed that Central Office offers principals support when they need it compared with 84% statewide.

* Sixty-seven percent of administrators said Central Office backs up school-improvement decisions when challenged by the community or parents compared with 82% statewide.

Many of the results from the Principal Survey mirror those from 2020, when Superintendent Angela Hairston had the district's top job. School administrators were not surveyed prior to 2020.

Tricia McManus, who replaced Hairston in November, 2020, said Tuesday that upon her first review of the survey, the responses about Central Office raised red flags, particularly those involving respect and trust.

"This is very bothersome to me," she said. "I've obviously not impacted that yet because 41% feel like there's no trust or respect. It's a priority. I've spent a ton of time in schools trying to build that trust but it has to be created across all Central Office leadership. It's a conversation I have regularly with my senior team, and we'll continue to work on it. I need that number to be at least 70% next year."

The school district has an inhouse survey every other year.

Some issues that were raised in the survey will also be addressed next year. For instance, a new Student Code of Conduct is likely to be in place for the 2021-22 school year, which will streamline decisions on student behavior and discipline. As it is now, individual schools may interpret rules and discipline differently.

While local teachers said fellow teachers consistently enforce rules of conduct 70% of the time, that can vary from school to school. For instance, teachers at Paisley said fellow teachers consistently enforce rules of conduct 39% of the time.

"Things around discipline are things we are addressing," McManus said. "The overall code is going to support consistent behavioral interventions across the entire system. The roll out won't be flawless, but it will be a game-changer."

District leaders have yet to thoroughly analyze the data but McManus said that will happen soon.

"We'll look at it, dissect it and see if we can adjust things," she said.

The surveys also look at individual schools, allowing for school leaders to make improvements where needed.

Some of the issues raised by teachers in the survey, such things as lack of planning time, too much paperwork, too much time working outside school hours, have long been problems, McManus said.

"None of that is new information, but in the last two years, it's been heightened because of staffing shortages, because so many people are doing even more. They're filling in for colleagues. It's exhausting," she said. "I've been in classes where teachers don't leave their classroom all day. You've got to have at least 30 minutes of separation. When you cannot do that, it's a problem. So the pandemic has put a spotlight on things that teachers have already felt."

