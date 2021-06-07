Teachers, students celebrate the end of a challenging school year

The perseverance that teachers showed as they navigated new technology and protocols was "mind-blowing," McManus said.

"Although the year was extremely challenging, it gives me hope about the profession and the kind of people who are in it," she said.

To make matters even bumpier, the school district lost its superintendent, Angela Hairston, after just 14 months on the job. Her abrupt resignation as the district launched its slow and steady reopening plan was a shock, eventually leading to McManus taking the top job in February.

McManus was new herself, having just taken the job as deputy superintendent last June.

"My goal the entire time was to making sure we were ready for in-person learning for those who chose it, trying to follow all of the guidelines placed before us, doing everything as well as we could with contact tracing, making sure we were quarantined. The reason we were so deliberate with how we rolled out is because we wanted to get to this point and if we were reckless with our decisions, we may not have gotten to this point," McManus said. "It was a community-wide effort."