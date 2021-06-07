Teachers, students celebrate the end of a challenging school year

The strangest, most challenging school year in recent memory mercifully came to end on Tuesday for thousands of students and teachers in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
The mood was festive at East Forsyth Middle School where staff members gathered with posters and pom-poms to wave goodbye to students.
Brittany McLeod, an eighth-grade exceptional children's teacher, was so elated she jumped up in a hallway to click her heels as she walked from the bus line to the car line.
"I'm overjoyed," said McLeod. "This was a very long year with COVID, and I'm ready to be done and have a summer break."
Superintendent Tricia McManus acknowledged the challenges of the past year.
"There's no doubt that this has been a year of exhaustion," she said. "At school and on my own team, people were burning the candle at both ends to make sure kids were learning."
The school year opened on Aug. 17 with teachers in their empty classrooms in front of a laptop greeting children in their homes, and ended on a more traditional note, with teachers sending them off with fist bumps and words of advice.
In between, there were months of uncertainty and frustration as school officials wrestled with how to return students to their classrooms in a way that was safe and responsible. Each decision brought detractors who were upset that the rollout was too slow or too quick.
The perseverance that teachers showed as they navigated new technology and protocols was "mind-blowing," McManus said.
"Although the year was extremely challenging, it gives me hope about the profession and the kind of people who are in it," she said.
To make matters even bumpier, the school district lost its superintendent, Angela Hairston, after just 14 months on the job. Her abrupt resignation as the district launched its slow and steady reopening plan was a shock, eventually leading to McManus taking the top job in February.
McManus was new herself, having just taken the job as deputy superintendent last June.
"My goal the entire time was to making sure we were ready for in-person learning for those who chose it, trying to follow all of the guidelines placed before us, doing everything as well as we could with contact tracing, making sure we were quarantined. The reason we were so deliberate with how we rolled out is because we wanted to get to this point and if we were reckless with our decisions, we may not have gotten to this point," McManus said. "It was a community-wide effort."
The disruption to traditional learning caused some children to fall further behind in their education. Though the results of end-of-year testing will not be known until later this month, early results have McManus concerned.
Preliminary data for one grade level shows that fewer kids are proficient in reading and math, she said.
"We already knew there was an achievement gap before the pandemic, but that gap has been widened," McManus said. "No doubt there has been learning loss."
In just a few weeks, nearly 8,000 children will return for an enhanced summer program that will try to get kids back up to speed.
With the school year over, school leaders are looking ahead to August, trying to anticipate what protocols, if any, will still be in place.
District leaders will have a three-day retreat to go over the coming school year, which is sure to include a few things that were introduced this year. For instance, the Virtual Academy, which offers online learning, will remain in place.
"There were some things we did that led to efficiency, like the way kids walked in hallways and the drop-off lines," McManus said. "I want the classrooms to be back to what they were like."
Each student will also have a Chromebook with a protective case, however, students should expect to be on their computers a lot less.
As for masks, that will be up to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
"I just want next year to be the best year ever for teachers," McManus said.
But until then, McLeod plans to kick back and enjoy her time off.
"I'll relax, get a summer job and sit by the the pool," she said.
