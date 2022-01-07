Teachers upset, school board members embarrassed as district grapples with $16 million calculation error

Members of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education expressed frustration and anger Friday about a $16 million calculation error that may result in local teachers and other certified employees receiving a smaller increase than planned in their supplemental pay.
“It’s a complete embarrassment for the district and for this board,” school board member Dana Caudill Jones said. “Obviously, it looks we are not being good stewards of the dollars that we have.
“We owe that to our teachers and the taxpayers in the county,” Jones said. “It is their money, and we forward it to the teachers.”
Alex Bohannon, another school board member, said he was livid when he learned Wednesday about the $16 million mistake.
“The buck stops with the board of education,” Bohannon said. “We all have to take responsibility for the error and move forward.”
Superintendent Tricia McManus said in a message to the district’s certified staff on Thursday night said that because of the calculation error, the amount the school board had approved was roughly $16 million dollars more than what had been budgeted for local increases.
“I join our finance and human resources teams in sincerely apologizing for the mistake,” McManus said in her message, “and I regret the formula error was not captured before the salary schedules were made public.”
Neither McManus nor Andrea Gillus, the district’s chief financial officer, could be reached Friday for comment.
School board member Andrea Bramer said the situation involved an error, not fraud.
She also said that the employee who was responsible for the error has been demoted, adding that she doesn’t know the employee and couldn’t identify the person.
Asked to confirm that the responsible employee had been demoted, Brent Campbell, a district spokesman, said Friday, “That information is not accurate.” It didn’t elaborate, noting “certain personnel information is not public record.”
“It is all related to a miscalculation within an internal formula,” Campbell said.
He declined to comment further.
Deanna Kaplan, the chairwoman of the board of education, said Friday that members have worked hard in their terms to be a transparent board.
“I think it is important everyone knows that our staff began working to correct it just as soon as it was discovered,” Kaplan said. “That has led to some reorganization and some new checks and balances.
“We remain focused and committed toward finding ways to increase the local supplement for our teachers and certified employees to show them how much we value all they do every day.”
Lida Calvert Hayes, the board’s vice chairman, said she was very disappointed when she learned about the calculation error.
“It’s most embarrassing,” Hayes said. “I’m thankful that this came out before the checks went out. The teachers are the heartbeats of our children.”
Tripp Jeffers, a history and philosophy teacher at Parkland High School and a former president of the Forsyth County Association of Educators, said Friday that teachers at Parkland talked much about the possible reduction of their supplemental pay increase.
“They are visibly and vocally upset,” Jeffers said. “It’s been a while since teachers have been given a reasonable pay raise.
“They are worried that these increases would disappear,” Jeffers said. “It’s up to the school board to make them whole again.”
On Dec. 14, the board of education approved salary increases for teachers and certified support staff, including counselors, psychologists, social workers and others.
Under the salary plan, first-year 10-month teachers on the bachelor’s schedule would have received $8,200 annually in local supplements, the school district said in a news release at the time.
School administrators will present an updated salary schedule Tuesday to the board of education, McManus said in her Tuesday message. The school board will look at the school district’s budget and decide what the new local supplement will be, she said.
“While it likely will not be as high as the amounts portrayed in the previously approved schedule,” McManus said, “as we have said from the beginning of this process, we are committed to ensuring a significant supplement increase for our staff.
The proposal will include a minimum average annual supplement increase of $1,800, McManus said. It will vary depending where employees fall on the supplemental schedule, she said. The beginning teacher annual supplement would be a minimum of $6,400, McManus said.
The beginning teacher annual supplement would be a minimum of $6,400, McManus said.
Malishai Woodbury, a board member and a former chairwoman, said Friday she is confident that the school board and school officials will find “a solution that raises teacher pay and honors our commitment to the deserving and hard-working teachers in our district.”
Leah Crowley, another school board member, said local teachers have earned an increase in their supplemental pay.
“We are all so disappointed that a mistake was made, and that teachers’ supplemental pay won’t be what we voted for back in December,” Crowley said. “Teachers will get an increase, and we will continue to look for ways to improve their pay.”
