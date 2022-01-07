Teachers upset, school board members embarrassed as district grapples with $16 million calculation error

Lida Calvert Hayes, the board’s vice chairman, said she was very disappointed when she learned about the calculation error.

“It’s most embarrassing,” Hayes said. “I’m thankful that this came out before the checks went out. The teachers are the heartbeats of our children.”

Tripp Jeffers, a history and philosophy teacher at Parkland High School and a former president of the Forsyth County Association of Educators, said Friday that teachers at Parkland talked much about the possible reduction of their supplemental pay increase.

“They are visibly and vocally upset,” Jeffers said. “It’s been a while since teachers have been given a reasonable pay raise.

“They are worried that these increases would disappear,” Jeffers said. “It’s up to the school board to make them whole again.”

On Dec. 14, the board of education approved salary increases for teachers and certified support staff, including counselors, psychologists, social workers and others.

Under the salary plan, first-year 10-month teachers on the bachelor’s schedule would have received $8,200 annually in local supplements, the school district said in a news release at the time.