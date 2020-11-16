Teachers: We need a ‘real plan’ for reopening Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools

Teachers have mounted a campaign asking the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education not to move forward with its staggered reopening plan.
The school board will meet Tuesday to vote on whether more students should return to in-person classes. Over the last several weeks, pre-kindergartners through first-graders have gone back to the classroom as the number of COVID-19 cases in the county, state and nation continue to rise. The board said it would re-evaluate the plan on Tuesday.
On Monday, Tripp Jeffers, a Parkland High School teacher, released a video that he helped put together called "Rise to the Occasion." It features several local teachers asking the school board to "come up with a real plan."
Specifically, it asks the school board to establish and follow metrics that will guide reopening and, if warranted, close schools. The school board discussed and agreed upon metrics in previous meetings but has recently changed course.
"This school board has abandoned science, mathematics and medicine in the middle of a pandemic," Jeffers said in the video. "They have chosen to reopen schools and put teachers' and other employees' lives in danger. We need a real plan."
The campaign also includes a petition asking the board to establish metrics, issue adequate personal protection equipment and maintain an accurate dashboard.
This isn't the first time Jeffers has used a video to draw attention to a local school issue. Two years ago, he created a video, "Just Ask," that recapped an exchange between Forsyth County commissioners and former superintendent Beverly Emory, with commissioners telling Emory, that if she wanted more money for teachers' supplements, to "just ask."
"I dropped a video on social media and it got a big splash that ultimately got a lot of attention about teachers' supplements," Jeffers said.
Jeffers said he is dismayed by the actions of the board, which appeared ready to abide by metrics, then switched gears to make the focus more on adherence to mitigation strategies such as mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing.
"They say they are taking it seriously, but their actions indicate that they don't take it seriously." he said.
School spokesman Brent Campbell said in a statement: "We certainly respect the fact that there are several opinions about what’s best for students and teachers during this uncertain time. Ultimately the Board of Education has the task of making the best decision they can for our students and staff. Tomorrow night there will be another opportunity for the board to look at data, look at our plans, and weigh decisions about how we move forward. We encourage everyone to be a part of the process. District staff stands ready to move forward with the Board's decision, whatever it is, in the best and safest way possible for our students and staff."
