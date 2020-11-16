Teachers: We need a ‘real plan’ for reopening Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools

This isn't the first time Jeffers has used a video to draw attention to a local school issue. Two years ago, he created a video, "Just Ask," that recapped an exchange between Forsyth County commissioners and former superintendent Beverly Emory, with commissioners telling Emory, that if she wanted more money for teachers' supplements, to "just ask."

"I dropped a video on social media and it got a big splash that ultimately got a lot of attention about teachers' supplements," Jeffers said.

Jeffers said he is dismayed by the actions of the board, which appeared ready to abide by metrics, then switched gears to make the focus more on adherence to mitigation strategies such as mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing.

"They say they are taking it seriously, but their actions indicate that they don't take it seriously." he said.

School spokesman Brent Campbell said in a statement: "We certainly respect the fact that there are several opinions about what’s best for students and teachers during this uncertain time. Ultimately the Board of Education has the task of making the best decision they can for our students and staff. Tomorrow night there will be another opportunity for the board to look at data, look at our plans, and weigh decisions about how we move forward. We encourage everyone to be a part of the process. District staff stands ready to move forward with the Board's decision, whatever it is, in the best and safest way possible for our students and staff."

