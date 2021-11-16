Teachers will get pay bump, bonus under proposed North Carolina state budget

Teachers will get an average 2.5% salary increase in each of the next two years, and most will receive a $2,800 bonus in the proposed budget that Gov. Roy Cooper said on Tuesday that he will sign into law.
In addition, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will get $2.8 million to boost teacher supplements, amounting to $619 for each state-funded teaching position.
That money will come from a new and recurring $100 million fund that the state will create to increase teacher supplements in low-wealth counties that are not able to match salaries in wealthier counties.
The per teacher supplement in the rural counties surrounding Forsyth will be $1,487 in Davie County; $813 in Davidson County; $1,827 in Stokes County; $1,405 in Surry County; and $2,260 in Yadkin County.
Wake, Durham, Buncombe, Mecklenburg, and Guilford counties will not be getting additional money.
Teachers will see a 1.3% pay raise across the board in each year of the two-year budget. Annual step increases push the average raise to 5% over two years. However, many veteran teachers are not eligible for step increases. Salaries are stagnant from years 15 to 24 then pick up in year 25, according to the state's salary schedule.
Val Young, the president of the Forsyth County Association of Educators, said she was still digging through the budget but was pleased to see a salary increase and bonus.
"I'm happy to see these across the board," Young said.
Catherine Truitt, the state superintendent of public instruction, praised the state budget in a statement.
"School and district staff worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic and their efforts have been nothing short of remarkable," she said. "I’m pleased to see salary increases for teachers, school support staff, and principals in addition to the bonus options for educators and the newly-established Supplementary Fund for low-wealth districts, enabling them to increase teacher pay and retain staff."
The budget also includes $1 million for a "virtual care" pilot program that Atrium Health will oversee. According to the budget bill, Atrium Health will use the money for a school-based virtual care program to address health disparities in historically underserved areas disproportionally impacted by COVID-19.
The pilot program will include schools in Anson County as well as six elementary schools in Forsyth County.
The local school district will also receive about $2 million as part of its participation in the Smart School Bus Safety pilot program operated by the Department of Public Instruction. The program uses technology to improve school transportation.
336-727-7420