Testing program could reduce quarantine days for students

Research from the ABC Science Collaborative, which advises public schools on safe COVID-19 practices, shows that schools can drastically reduce the number of days students spend in quarantine with a targeted testing strategy.
The Duke University-led collaborative recently submitted results of its research to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, which sets protocols for the state’s K-12 schools.
"This is a safe way for schools to proceed," Dr. Danny Benjamin, a co-chairman of the collaborative said on Wednesday.
The research was based on an approach known as “test to stay,” which involves regularly testing students exposed to the virus rather than sending them home to quarantine. Under this practice, students who test negative and show no symptoms are allowed to stay in school. The students must also stay masked.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently endorsed “test to stay” as a way to keep more students in class. In some cases, unmasked students exposed to an infected classmate may have to quarantine up to 14 days, losing valuable time in the classroom.
The collaborative focused on testing students who were unmasked and exposed to an infected person for a brief period, such as during lunch or recess.
The six-week study involved 360 participants in five North Carolina school districts and one charter school with universal mask mandates.
According to the findings, the focused testing strategy reduced the number of children in quarantine by 90% and resulted in a transmission rate of 2%.
Students who were exposed were given tests at school by a trained staff member and allowed to stay at school if the test was negative and the student was asymptomatic. Another test was given after five or seven days.
“Just test, stay masked and asymptomatic and stay in school,” said Benjamin, a professor of pediatrics at Duke’s medical school.
The study has expanded to include 1,100 children. Those results will be sent to the state for review in about a month, he said.
“The results from 1,100 children have not been formally analyzed, but the results are looking very similar,” he said.
Benjamin said he believes school districts will have enough tests to implement the program. Training to administer the test takes about 15 minutes, he said.
The study covered the early days of the omicron variant.
“Transmission was a little higher, but it was still less than 5%,” Benjamin said.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has discussed implementing a testing program sometime in January using staff from the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.
One problem area in the collaborative’s study involved indoor sports. Athletes made up 50% of the students who tested positive after exposure. In the local school district, athletes and students in the performing arts are allowed to be maskless while competing or performing.
The collaborative plans to conduct another study in school districts with voluntary masking. That study is expected to be finished in February.
