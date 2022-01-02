Testing program could reduce quarantine days for students

The six-week study involved 360 participants in five North Carolina school districts and one charter school with universal mask mandates.

According to the findings, the focused testing strategy reduced the number of children in quarantine by 90% and resulted in a transmission rate of 2%.

Students who were exposed were given tests at school by a trained staff member and allowed to stay at school if the test was negative and the student was asymptomatic. Another test was given after five or seven days.

“Just test, stay masked and asymptomatic and stay in school,” said Benjamin, a professor of pediatrics at Duke’s medical school.

The study has expanded to include 1,100 children. Those results will be sent to the state for review in about a month, he said.

“The results from 1,100 children have not been formally analyzed, but the results are looking very similar,” he said.

Benjamin said he believes school districts will have enough tests to implement the program. Training to administer the test takes about 15 minutes, he said.

The study covered the early days of the omicron variant.