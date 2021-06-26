'The greatest privilege that we've had': Nathan Hatch talks about his 16 years at Wake Forest University

In your commencement speech, your major theme was how the adversity of COVID-19 really shaped the class of 2021. During your time at Wake Forest, was there a time of adversity that shaped you?

The whole issue of our medical school and the North Carolina Baptist Hospital — they were independent entities when I came, and it was a three-year process to try to put those together under common management. Yeah, there were sleepless nights in that process by all concerned.

What was so difficult?

The North Carolina Baptist Hospital is a separate not-for-profit entity. The Wake Forest medical school was separate. They worked hand in glove, but they had different fiscal structures and different administrations. They didn’t always get along.

Were there any lessons you took away from that experience?

Patience. I think there are a lot of things that take time to work out. I think you have to have certain ideas of what’s the end, and then go about them in deliberate ways. I think it would have never happened had not board members, which had been distrustful in the past, come to know each other and put aside past difference and build ties of trust.