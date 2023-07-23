Alexis Restrepo, a fourth-year medical student at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, has been selected as one of 32 medical students nationwide to participate in the NFL’s Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative, the medical school says in a news release.

Beginning Aug. 7, Restrepo will work in a one-month clinical rotation with the Carolina Panthers, where she will observe and participate in the care of players and work with the team’s doctors — some of whom are physicians at Atrium Health, the health care provider of the Carolina Panthers — and the athletic trainers, the medical school said.

In addition, students will become familiar with return-to-play guidelines and on-field treatment considerations for NFL players, the NFL said in a statement. By the end of their rotations, students will understand all facets of care provided to NFL players from an orthopedic, primary care sports medicine and athletic training perspective.

“The NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative will allow me to gain practical exposure to professional-level sports medicine, along with meaningful connections, support and mentorship in the sports medicine field,” said Restrepo, who participated in soccer, tennis and swimming while she was in high school.

“I cannot wait to learn more about what it means to be a team physician and apply the skills and knowledge I gain to my future career in orthopedics,” Restrepo said.

The initiative’s goal is to increase and diversify the pipeline of students interested in pursuing careers in sports medicine and, over time, help to diversify NFL teams’ medical staff, the NFL said in a statement.

“I am thrilled that Alexis was selected to participate in this prestigious program and I know this experience will enhance the training she continues to receive here at Wake Forest University School of Medicine,” said Dr. Ebony Boulware, dean of the medical school and chief science officer of Advocate Health.

“Alexis has a very bright future ahead of her and the knowledge she will gain from this time with the Carolina Panthers will help her immensely as she pursues her orthopedic surgery residency after graduation next year.”

During her time at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Restrepo has rotated in sports medicine during her orthopedic surgery clerkship, has been involved in sports medicine-focused research looking at rehabilitation after bicep tendon surgery and has volunteered at local high school football games.